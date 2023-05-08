YOASOBI Set to Livestream First-Ever Arena Tour Worldwide

YOASOBI‘s first arena tour, entitled YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 Denkousekka, is set to be streamed live worldwide from Saitama Super Arena on June 4, 2023.

The breakout pop duo’s arena tour will hit seven domestic cities for 14 concerts including additional shows. The concert will be livestreamed in Japan via Lemino, a video streaming platform launched by NTT Docomo last month. In 190 countries around the world besides Japan, the show will be made available through Beyond LIVE, a global streaming platform operated by Beyond Live Corporation.

To commemorate the occasion, a special exhibition featuring the “Into the Night” hitmakers will take place at SHIBU HACHI BOX, the tourist information facility in front of Shibuya’s iconic Hachiko statue, starting May 21. The exhibit will include outfits actually worn by Ayase and Ikura during their live performances, as well as tour merch and a photo space for fans.

If you’re outside Japan, catch the YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 livestream via Beyond LIVE on Sunday, June 4 from 5 p.m. Japan time with subtitles available in Japanese, English, Korean, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Indonesian, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Thai. An archived version will be made available on June 11 from 11 a.m. Japan time.