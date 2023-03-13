×
Watch YOASOBI’s New ‘Adventure’ Music Video With Scenes From Universal Studios Japan

The music video directed by Jun Tamukai is a fusion of live-action and animation.

YOASOBI
YOASOBI, "Adventure" Courtesy Photo

YOASOBI shared the new music video accompanying its new release “Adventure,” a song written for Universal Studios Japan theme park.

“Adventure” was released Feb. 15 as the theme for USJ’s limited-offer spring campaign that encourages students to “make unforgettable spring memories” — the season of graduation and new beginnings in Japan where the school year begins in April.

The uplifting track is based on an episode that took home YOASOBI’s Grand Prize last year in a competition that invited submissions about “unforgettable memories from school days at the (USJ) park.” The title of the winning episode by Nagi can be roughly translated to “sparkling moments beyond the lens.”

The music video directed by Jun Tamukai is a fusion of live-action and animation, featuring imid’s illustrations of a girl dancing around the actual Universal Studios Japan theme park embellished with CG effects by KASSEN.

