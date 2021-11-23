Learning the Ropes of the Music Business with the Music Industry Essentials Course

Navigating the music business can test even the most seasoned professional’s patience, which is why Billboard, Yellowbrick, and New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music created the Music Industry Essentials course. Students are able to get a holistic view of the music industry from the insiders that know it best, and get help in plotting out the roadmap to their career in music.

Students taking the Music Industry Essentials come from all different backgrounds, from those just starting out in the business to mid-career professionals looking to change course or step up their game. We talked to four recent graduates of the Music Industries Essentials course at different points of their careers about their experience, what they learned, and their advice for anyone considering signing up for the program.

Pamela Palines (Coordinator, Warner Music U at Warner Music Group)

Why did you think the course was right for you when you enrolled?

All of the concepts being offered were appealing to me, given that I did not study music business in college, but now work within the industry. I loved that you were able to do it at your own pace and on your own time over a one year timespan. This was extremely appealing to me because I had just finished college and was not looking at going back to school immediately after graduating. I took this course to become a more well-rounded and knowledgeable individual regarding the music industry and boost my self-confidence.

What is your biggest takeaway from this program?

There is so much yet I still have to learn and this was just an introduction. When it’s something you truly love (in this case, it’s music and everything about the industry), the work goes by very quickly and does not feel like work, but rather enjoyment from learning new concepts.

What assignment, course, and/or instructor sticks out in your mind or taught you something valuable?

The assignment about your personality type was extremely useful for me personally, as I had not taken that assessment. Now, I’m able to look at what I want to do in my career with a different lens knowing my strengths and weaknesses.

I also found the last assignment regarding social media marketing very fun and useful in my current position as well. The idea of presenting yourself in the form of Who, Why, What also stuck with me immensely.

How did the course prepare you for working in the music industry?

It taught me new concepts on subjects I was completely unfamiliar about (i.e. all things production) to help make my knowledge about the industry more well-rounded. It also reaffirmed and reminded me of some concepts I had already learned about (i.e. product market fit and other marketing concepts).

What would you say to a friend about Music Industry Essentials?

I would recommend it if you have the funds to do so and if you have not studied music business throughout all years of college.

Arun Mohammed (Audience Coordinator at Atlantic Records)

Why did you think the course was right for you when you enrolled?

I was currently doing an internship at Sony Music UK in the digital department, however, wanted to be aware and more educated on the different aspects of the industry. I wanted to gain a better understanding of a variety of key areas of the music industry.

What is your biggest takeaway from this program?

The course has allowed me to gain a varied insight into the essential areas of the music industry and to understand the different areas of the music industry better.

What assignment, course, and/or instructor sticks out in your mind or taught you something valuable?

The marketing plan task was really useful as it required research into a really key area in today’s society and made me really think consciously about who I would choose to help promote the event and how I could use social media and influencers to sell out a huge event.

How did the course prepare you for working in the music industry?

Whilst moving up in my UK industry career, it has allowed me to better understand how my role fits in with the wider label.

What would you say to a friend about Music Industry Essentials?

That if they are after an overview of various aspects of the music industry then this should be something to look into.

Ashley Lind Rodriguez (Licensing Coordinator at Epic Rights | Universal Music Group)

Why did you think the course was right for you when you enrolled?

I had never taken any courses related to the music industry while I was a college student at UC Berkeley. After I graduated, I decided to pursue a career within music and entertainment. I was looking to receive some additional background on how the business side of the industry operates and I enrolled in this program so I could gain an overview of the music industry and discover where my strengths and interests could be best utilized in said industry.

What is your biggest takeaway from this program?

My biggest takeaway is that the role of anyone working within the music industry is to never lose sight of the initial purpose, which is to create and share music. The most important factor that should never be diminished is creating an environment for crafting songs that are true and authentic to the artists and songwriters.

What assignment, course, and/or instructor sticks out in your mind or taught you something valuable?

The course on Money Matters in Music gave me further insight on how artists and songwriters get paid for their music and the importance of understanding the ins-and-outs of licensing and royalties. Additionally, I learned how the true money-maker for many artists today is not in album sales or digital streams, but with live touring and merchandise sales.

How did the course prepare you for working in the music industry?

The course provided me a well-rounded outlook of how the music industry operates and who are the key players within the industry. From the songwriting, to producing, to marketing, to licensing, and live performances there are a lot of steps and a lot of people involved in launching new music. I also learned how smaller independent artists have to carve out their own path within the music industry outside of the major music companies and labels.

What would you say to a friend about Music Industry Essentials?

I would say it’s a great opportunity for anyone who has no prior background within the music industry and is looking for a way to prove their dedication and passion for music, and also to discover where they might best fit within the industry.

Stephanie Ruiz (Client Experience Executive at Festicket)

Why did you think the course was right for you when you enrolled?

I enrolled in this program so I could further my music industry knowledge, stand out on my job applications, brush up on concepts I may have forgotten about since my undergrad studies, and network with classmates in NYC.

What is your biggest takeaway from this program?

I felt like what I learned aligned with workplace experiences, networking, and other music events. I learned new things I hadn’t been exposed to in my undergrad studies for Music Industry.

What assignment, course, and/or instructor sticks out in your mind or taught you something valuable?

JD Samson is a legend. Learning from their assignments and lessons pushed me to become more introspective and dig a bit deeper.

How did the course prepare you for working in the music industry?

I’ve been working professionally in the music industry since 2013 and have a BA in Music Industry Studies from Chico State. I feel that this course has further expanded my music industry knowledge, provided networking opportunities, and exposed me to different aspects of the industry that I may now want to pursue and feel prepared for.

What would you say to a friend about Music Industry Essentials?

I spent almost a year pursuing this certificate and enjoyed every moment of it. I was challenged and grew from it professionally and personally.