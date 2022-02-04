Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of Trying to Kidnap Their Daughter by Not Sharing Birthday Party Address

Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Kim Kardashian began publicly feuding on Instagram Friday (Feb. 4), and the rapper has now accused his estranged wife of trying “to kid nap my daughter” for Chicago’s 4th birthday.

Kardashian opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting with Ye in a lengthy IG Stories argument, and defended her parenting methods after he commented about their 8-year-old daughter North’s TikTok videos and wrote on Instagram, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” But he was not pleased with her rebuttal and clapped back specifically at her comment about being “the main provider and caregiver” of the four children they share together.

“What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” Ye argued in the caption of his latest Instagram post, which was a screenshot of Kardashian’s IG Story. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs …”

In January, Ye took to social media to explain how his estranged wife hadn’t invited him to Chicago’s birthday party. The rapper later thanked Travis Scott, who’s expecting his second child with Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, for eventually providing the address. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family,” he said in a video statement.

In his fiery track “Eazy” with The Game, Ye had opened up about the differences between his and Kardashian’s parenting style by rapping, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/ The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit/ Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/ What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye a year ago in February 2021.

A rep for Kardashian has declined to comment.

