×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Yasiin Bey Wears ‘White Lies Matter’ Shirt Amid Kanye West Controversy


The Brooklyn native shared a photo of himself wearing a shirt that also read "White Lives Matter." However, the "v" was faded, and the shirt read "White Lies Matter."

Mos Def Performs onstage during a Black Star set on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2015 at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London.
Mos Def Performs onstage during a Black Star set on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2015 at Finsbury Park on June 28, 2015 in London. Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images

Yasiin Bey, best known as Mos Def, took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 7) to share a photo in response to Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy Season 9 runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

Explore

Explore

Kanye West

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The Brooklyn native shared a photo of himself wearing a shirt that also read “White Lives Matter.” However, the “v” was faded, and the shirt read “White Lies Matter.”

Related

Constance Howard on The Voice.

Constance Howard Reminds John Legend of Rihanna With Justin Bieber 'Peaches' Cover

The racist “WLM” phrase was widely adopted by neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. Its official website, which has since been taken down, was “dedicated to promotion of the white race and taking positive action as a united voice against issues facing our race,” in its own words, per the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“The fiber and integrity our nation was founded on is being unraveled … [by] homosexuality and [racially] mix[ed] relationships,” the former WLM website used to read. “Illegal immigration, healthcare, housing, welfare, employment, education, social security, our children, our veterans and active military and their rights … are the issues we face as white Americans. The laws and immoral orders the current [Obama] administration are passing are drastically … targeting everything the white way of life holds dear.”

Ye told Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, “My dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put a text to me today and he said, ‘White lives matter hahahaha,’ And I said, ‘I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.’ And I said, ‘Dad, why did you think it was funny?’ He said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.’”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad