Yard Act Talks Debut Album ‘The Overload,’ Battling for No. 1 With Years & Years: Watch the SXSW 2022 Chat

Yard Act is just getting started. Two years after the group’s formation, the English rock band released its debut album, The Overload, to critical acclaim. Now, the group is playing shows in the United States for the first time, which includes a stop at this year’s SXSW, where the members caught up with Billboard to discuss culture shock, their plans for 2022, and their debut album reaching No. 2 on the U.K. charts.

Lead singer James Smith told Jason Lipshutz, Billboard‘s executive director of music, that Texas lives up to its larger-than-life reputation. “The hospitality has been extremely welcoming … the weather’s very changeable, very British, I’d say. I played large Jenga,” he said. “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

Smith also chatted about The Overload, which was vying for the top spot against Years & Years‘ Night Call on the U.K. albums charts, surpassing the group’s expectations with its chart position, considering Yard Act’s newcomer status.

“We put ourselves through the ringer that week because we got informed that we had a shot at a No. 1 album against Years & Years on their third album. He’s a sort of national treasure in the U.K., Olly Alexander, and rightly so, so we were the underdogs and we thought we’d give him a run for his money,” Smith explained. “We ended up at No. 2 and Meatloaf threatened us with his passing too. Hog passed us, but we kept Meatloaf at bay, which was good. It was just funny. We didn’t expect to be getting a high charting album and then it all just started running off, and so it’s just loads of fun for us.”

Lipshutz then asked Smith if the band has forged a friendship with Alexander in light of their chart race. His answer? “No, he ignored us and then sent a congratulatory tweet at the end of the week once he trounced us,” Smith said, laughing. “We tried to engage in a bit of jovial back and forths on Twitter, but he wasn’t interested in small fry like us.”

SXSW is the start of a busy 2022 for Yard Act. According to Smith, the band has “lots of touring” in store. “We’ve got a East Coast tour after SXSW … West Coast and Coachella in April,” he said. Yard Act’s tour kicks off with SXSW and will conclude at the Oya Festival in Norway.

See Yard Act’s full interview at SXSW in the video above.