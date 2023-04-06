Men Convicted in XXXTentacion Murder Sentenced to Life in Prison

Three men found guilty in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion have been sentenced to life in prison, according to TMZ. Robert Allen, the fourth man arrested for the case and who pled guilty to second-degree murder, has not yet been sentenced.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery last month by a jury that deliberated a little more than seven days.

During the monthlong trial, prosecutors linked them to the June 18, 2018, shooting outside Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale through extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside the store, plus cellphone videos they took that showed them flashing fistfuls of $100 bills hours after the slaying.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports with a friend when his BMW was blocked by an SUV that swerved in front. Surveillance video showed two masked gunmen emerging and confronting the 20-year-old singer at the driver’s window, and one shot him repeatedly. They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing cash XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV and sped away. The friend was not harmed.

Boatwright was identified as the shooter, and Newsome was accused of being the other gunman. Williams was accused of being the driver of the SUV, with Allen also inside.