New XXXTentacion Song ‘I’m Not Human’ Featuring Lil Uzi Vert Drops on Fifth Anniversary of Rapper’s Death: Listen

A new song by XXXTentacion has officially dropped five years after the rapper’s death.

On Sunday (June 18), Columbia Records released “I’m Not Human,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, to mark the fifth anniversary of X’s murder on June 18, 2018. The somber track was previously teased in late January on what would’ve been his 25th birthday.

X’s longtime producer John Cunningham shared some touching words in conjunction with the release of “I’m Not Human.”

“When I was living with Jah in Florida in 2018 we would spend most days in his room, me playing guitar and him singing, and the day he first sang ‘I’m not human’ as I was playing that guitar part we both looked at each other and cracked a smile, knowing it was special,” Cunningham said in a statement.

“We listened back to the voice memo he recorded and talked about finishing it, but the few times that we tried recording vocals in the studio the feeling was never the same and he always preferred the original voice memo which is why we chose to keep it in the official version of the song.”

Cunningham continued, “The conversation with Uzi about finding the right time and the right song for a posthumous release with Jahseh dates back to late 2018 before the release of SKINS. Uzi came to Florida, played basketball with X’s little brother Aidan, listened to the album with Cleo and I, but eventually they felt it wasn’t the right time for a song and it was agreed that we would rather wait for something to feel right rather than force it. Year later I’m happy to say the right time and right song aligned after Cleo and Uzi reconnected in late 2022.”

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot during an armed robbery in Deerfield Beach, Fla., at the age of 20. The MC rose to fame on SoundCloud and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with ?, was killed while in his sports car. In April 2023, three men were sentenced to life in prison for his murder.

“I met up with Uzi at the studio and after one of the few heartfelt conversations we’d have that night, I played the song — which hadn’t been touched since May of 2018 — and after seeing Uzi’s reaction to the song it felt as though the past few years of conversations and back-and-forth song ideas had all led up to this. That feeling was echoed after hearing Uzi and Jahseh’s voices together in a way that neither of them have ever sounded,” Cunningham noted.

“As complicated and conflicting as posthumous releases can be I feel I’ll hold this one in a special place due to the fact that I was able to have some small part in connecting two of the most pure and loving people I know.”

Listen to XXXTentacion’s “I’m Not Human” below.