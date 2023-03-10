Why Xscape Was Initially ‘Cautious’ About ‘Queens of R&B’ TV Show With SWV

Xscape is currently on a television screen near you! The ’90s girl group — Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott — sat down with Billboard News to detail what fans can expect from their new Bravo television show, SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which premiered this past weekend.

“The Queens of R&B show, which is SWV and Xscape, it’s showing the ins and outs of our lives personally and collectively and as a group. And we’re trying to do something that we’ve never done with another ’90s group, the SWV girls,” Harris told Gail Mitchell, Billboard executive director of R&B/Hip-Hop. “You’re gonna see a lot of back-and-forth with our own group, and we have moments, and Xscape and SWV are not going to always be getting along. You’ll see a different side of us and everybody on this new Bravo show.”

Scott revealed that she and the rest of the group were initially hesitant to do the show with SWV because friendship does not always translate to a positive working relationship.

“One main reason we were really cautious going into this with our friends … because we know how hard it is with us already. We’ve known each other since we’ve been 15,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard to do business with friends and family because you have to have different hats. You got to know when to take off the sister hat and put on the boss hat.”

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premiered Sunday on Bravo. The series will feature five more parts, and will follow both groups as they prepare a joint concert experience.

Watch Xscape’s interview on Billboard News in the video above.