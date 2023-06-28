XG Talks Alphaz Fanbase, Being a Global Girl Group & Making U.S. Debut: Watch

Since the group’s 2022 debut, XG has been making waves in Korea, Japan and the United States. The septet — which consists of members Jurin, Cocona, Chisa, Hinata, Maya, Juria and Harvey — is gearing up to keep the global domination going with the release of its forthcoming album GRL GVNG on June 30, but before then, the girls caught up with Billboard News to discuss the past year as a group, meeting fans for the first time, and their ongoing docuseries.

XG performed at the Head in the Clouds Festival in New York last month, and had the chance to meet members of their dedicated fan base for the first time. “It was such an incredible moment getting to meet our U.S. Alphaz for the very first time as well as performing in the U.S. for the very first time. The energy was amazing, we had so much fun. We felt so alive after the whole performance and we were really grateful that we had the opportunity and it was an amazing experience,” Maya explained.

Hinata also shed light on the group’s first fan meeting experience in Japan, adding, “We were really welcomed by a lot of Alphaz and even showed us cards saying ‘Welcome back, XG!’ It was really heartwarming, and we were grateful for that. We had an amazing and exciting performance, so it was really great.”

XG takes fans on the journey of its formation in the docuseries XTRA XTRA, shedding light on how all of the members got so close. According to Jurin, the girls in the group have a name for that bond. “We express the relationship between the seven of us as ‘Hesono O’ in Japanese. It represents a connection that continues and symbolizes a family tied by an umbilical cord,” she said. “I think the backstory to that phrase is revealed in the documentary, so we hope the Alphaz can pick up on that.”

While XG is just getting started, they have a clear goal in mind for the future and their plan to reach new fans. “We are Japanese, based in Korea, singing in English. We understand that it makes us a unique group. Our goal is to reach as many people as possible, so we learned English and Korean,” Jurin added. “We have a strong desire to reach out to a lot of people and we hope that we can accomplish our goals.”

