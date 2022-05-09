Wynonna & Ashley Judd Remember Mom Naomi Judd With Touching Messages, Throwback Photos for Mother’s Day

Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd are still reflecting on their recent loss of Naomi Judd. For Mother’s Day, the sisters took to social media to honor their mom with touching messages and sweet throwback photos.

“Our mom and I visited every day I was home in Tennessee, and I FaceTimed her every other day or so when I traveled (except when I was in the bush in Congo). We shared widely especially on all social issues, especially gender, and how her life and walk was affected in every intimate way,” the actress and activist captioned an old photo of herself with Wynonna and Naomi on Monday (May 9).

She continued, “She said #metoo to me about her childhood. She said #timesup about her restaurant workplaces when we were little. And she was livid about the shape of motherhood. Here are some of my raw reflections and what can and must be done. Mom, thank you for hugging me and telling me I am an extraordinary woman and urging my voice.”

Her tribute also directed her followers to check out the link in her bio, which pointed to a piece the star had earlier penned for USA Today, published May 6, that touched on this being her first Mother’s Day without Naomi, and recognized her mother’s sacrifices. “This Mother’s Day, I choose to honor my mama for the person she was, a mother and so much more. And I ask you to honor your own mother, if you are lucky enough to have her. Honor her for more than her labor and sacrifice. Honor her for her talents and dreams. Honor her by demanding a world where motherhood, everywhere, is safe, healthy – and chosen,” the essay concluded.

Wynonna, like Ashley, also posted snapshot from their childhood on Mother’s Day (May 8) of herself, her younger sister and mother posing for the camera. “I miss her,” the country star wrote simply.

Country singer and icon Naomi’s death at age 76 was announced April 30, the night before she and Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as The Judds.

See Ashley and Wynonna’s posts below.