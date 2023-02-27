Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Team Up for 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour: See the Dates

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to a city near you. On Monday (Feb. 27), the rap collective announced a series of concert dates for 2023 titled the N.Y. State of Mind Tour that will take place alongside the “One Mic” M.C. in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

“The Saga Continues Worldwide! The #NewYorkStateofMindTour is back – coming to a stage near you,” Wu-Tang shared on its Instagram page with an official poster for the global trek.

The 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour — a sequel to its 2022 installment — will kick off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand’s Spark Arena before heading to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for the series of Australian dates (May 12-14). The European leg of the tour will start at Stolkholm’s Avicii Arena on June 3, and will make stops in Copenhagen, Denmark, Paris more before concluding on June 13 at The O2 in London.

Nas Courtesy of Live Nation

The bulk of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour dates will take place in North America beginning in September. Nashville is up first on Sept. 20, with the tour continuing in Brooklyn, Atlantic City, Toronto, Chicago and more through Oct. 22 with a big finish at the Yaamava Theatre in Highland, Calif.

Tickets for the North American shows are available for early access through American Express starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 2, 10 p.m. local time. General on sale begins on Friday, March 3, at 9 a.m. local time via livenation.com.

See the full list of tour dates and the official tour poster below.

2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND

Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

EUROPE

Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2

NORTH AMERICA

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, Fla. – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, Fla. – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, New. – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, Calif. – Yaamava Theatre*

^ Daytime Pool Party Performance

*On-sale: March 6 at 10 a.m. local