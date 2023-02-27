Wu-Tang Clan & Nas Team Up for 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour: See the Dates

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to a city near you. On Monday (Feb. 27), the rap collective announced a series of concert dates for 2023 titled the N.Y. State of Mind Tour that will take place alongside the “One Mic” M.C. in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
“The Saga Continues Worldwide! The #NewYorkStateofMindTour is back – coming to a stage near you,” Wu-Tang shared on its Instagram page with an official poster for the global trek.
The 2023 N.Y. State of Mind Tour — a sequel to its 2022 installment — will kick off on May 9 in Auckland, New Zealand’s Spark Arena before heading to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for the series of Australian dates (May 12-14). The European leg of the tour will start at Stolkholm’s Avicii Arena on June 3, and will make stops in Copenhagen, Denmark, Paris more before concluding on June 13 at The O2 in London.
The bulk of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour dates will take place in North America beginning in September. Nashville is up first on Sept. 20, with the tour continuing in Brooklyn, Atlantic City, Toronto, Chicago and more through Oct. 22 with a big finish at the Yaamava Theatre in Highland, Calif.
Tickets for the North American shows are available for early access through American Express starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, March 2, 10 p.m. local time. General on sale begins on Friday, March 3, at 9 a.m. local time via livenation.com.
See the full list of tour dates and the official tour poster below.
2023 N.Y. STATE OF MIND TOUR DATES
AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND
- Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
- Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
- Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
EUROPE
- Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
- Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
- Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2
NORTH AMERICA
- Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, Fla. – Hard Rock Live
- Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Daily’s Place
- Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, Fla. – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
- Tue Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
- Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center
- Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
- Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Oct 17 – Portland, Ore. – Moda Center
- Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, New. – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sun Oct 22 – Highland, Calif. – Yaamava Theatre*
^ Daytime Pool Party Performance
*On-sale: March 6 at 10 a.m. local