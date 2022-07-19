Get in Tune with The Women of Spotify’s EQUAL Program

Representation among diverse groups of women is essential to the advancement of gender equity in the music industry. Spotify created EQUAL to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women in music across the globe. In the second installment of Worldwide Women, Billboard spoke with Spotify EQUAL alums ARIETE, Aleyna Tilki, and Sara James. These dynamic artists are paving the way for young women across the globe looking to chase their dreams and create meaningful art. The music industry must continue to create space with programs like Spotify EQUAL to amplify the stories of women in music, so that one day gender equity can become the standard.

Ilaria Ieie

Arianna Del Giaccio, professionally known as ARIETE, is an Italian singer-songwriter who rose to prominence via social media during the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns. Earlier this year, ARIETE released her debut album, SPECCHIO, and was recognized as an EQUAL Global Ambassador. ARIETE got personal with her fans on the project, but recently released “TUTTO (con te),” a fun upbeat track for the summer.

BILLBOARD: Tell us about your most recent single “TUTTO (con te)?”

ARIETE: My debut album, SPECCHIO, came out earlier this year and the project is really personal to me. It can be heavy for certain listeners so with “TUTTO (con te),” I just wanted to create a track for people to dance to. I wrote this song in Tuscany and want people to play this song with the people they love most.

BILLBOARD: How has your debut album, SPECCHIO, been received by fans?

ARIETE: I know my fans can relate to this music. I wanted to create something for people to connect with and be able to turn on when they need hope. Fans have told me that it feels like I wrote certain songs just for them and that is the most rewarding feeling.

BILLBOARD: What has your experience as a Global Ambassador for Spotify’s EQUAL Program been like?

ARIETE: It’s amazing that Spotify created this space for women in music. It was an honor and a pleasure to be featured alongside such powerful, talented women. Working with Spotify has been an incredible opportunity.

BILLBOARD: Who are your favorite women in music?

ARIETE: I can’t get enough of Clairo and PinkPantheress.

BILLBOARD: What is one piece of advice you can give to the next generation of women in music?

ARIETE: Support each other! Don’t allow the industry to pit women against each other. We have to work twice as hard as me in this space, so it is important to love and support each other’s art.

EMRE ÜNAL

Aleyna Tilki is a 22-year-old Turkish singer-songwriter who started her career at the young age of 14. Since her early years, Tilki has blossomed into one of Turkey’s brightest young artists. Last year, Warner Music Group took note of her rise and offered her a record deal. Shortly after, she dropped her highly anticipated debut single, “Retrograde” which featured co-writing contributions from the likes of Dua Lipa and Diplo. Tilki is best known for her 2021 collaboration with international superstar Dillon Francis. Their track, “Real Love,” debuted on Billboard’s Dance Chart and took the Turkish pop star’s career to new heights. She recently released a single, “Take it or Leave it,” and is gearing up to share even more music with fans this fall.

BILLBOARD: When did you know you wanted to be an artist?

TILKI: As a kid, I always loved singing but I was obsessed with science and wanted to work in a lab when I grew up. As I grew a bit older, I needed an outlet for my emotions, so I poured everything into music.

BILLBOARD: What has your experience as an ambassador for the Spotify EQUAL Global Music Program been like?

TILKI: I’ve been manifesting this moment since I was a child. Being a part of EQUAL is a huge honor for me because the program aligns with what I stand for.

BILLBOARD: Who are some women in music who have poured into you and your musical journey?

TILKI: Dua Lipa was one of the writers on my debut single, “Retrograde,” and that meant the world to me. Turkish legend Selda Bağcan always supported me musically and emotionally. Last, but not certainly not least, is my sister Ayca Tilki. She’s also an artist and I can’t wait to see her grow.

BILLBOARD: What is one piece of advice you would give to women wanting to start careers in music?

TILKI: Make sure you are protective of your body and image. Be brave and walk in your own path. Love your body and stay true to the values that are important to you. Do not allow the industry to force you to compromise what is important to you for fame.

BILLBOARD: Who are three women on your playlist that you’ve had on repeat this year?

TILKI: Amy Winehouse, Selda Bağcan, and Rihanna.

Joanna Cykowska

Sara James is a half-polish and half-Nigerian singer/songwriter ready to make the world remember her name. At just 13 years old, James is the youngest global ambassaador to date. Her featured track, “My Wave,” is a feel-good, summertime bop that makes you want to dance. Last year, she released her most popular track, “Somebody,” which has accumulated over 7 million streams on Spotify.

BILLBOARD: Tell us about the prices of creating your new song, “My Wave.”

JAMES: I really wanted to make something for the summer. I wanted the song to feel, to invoke a positive feeling from my fans and make them want to dance. Lyrically, the song is about trusting your own gut and intuition. People are always trying to provide unsolicited opinions on women’s bodies and careers, so I just wanted to create something for people to celebrate riding their own wave and loving themselves.

BILLBOARD: What does it mean to you to be featured on EQUAL?

JAMES: It is a really important step in my career. I never thought I’d have a billboard in Times Square and I’m so grateful for this unique opportunity. I love EQUAL because it highlights the beauty in female artists and I’m so happy to be included.

BILLBOARD: If you could give the music industry one message on how to better support gender equity, what would it be?

JAMES: There are so many beautiful, creative women from different backgrounds across the industry and I think there needs to be equal opportunities for us all — not just the ones who fit a certain mold. The industry should be encouraging women to be themselves instead of conforming to a certain look or style of music for success.

BILLBOARD: Who are three women on your playlist that you’ve had on repeat this year?

JAMES: ROSALíA, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish. I have so much love for these women and am constantly inspired by the art they create.

BILLBOARD: What can we expect from Sara James in the future?

JAMES: I’m really excited to start working on my debut album. I hope to get started on that soon and am focused on collaborating with some exceptional music producers.

In its’ inaugural year, the EQUAL Global program provided a platform to women in music representing 184 different markets. ARIETE, Aleyna Tilki, and Sara James, along with the rest of Spotify’s EQUAL Global ambassadors continue to set the bar high and blaze new trails for the artists who will follow in their footsteps. The industry must keep having conversations and creating spaces to help foster a more inclusive music industry. Check out this month’s EQUAL Global Playlist and stay tuned for more from Billboard and Spotify.