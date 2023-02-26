×
Woody Harrelson Channels Adele in Dramatic Sendoff to Moldy Bread in ‘SNL’ Musical Sketch: Watch

"See you on the other side," the five-time "SNL" host sings before tossing out his old loaf.

Woody Harrelson on "SNL"
Woody Harrelson appears in the "Musical Promo" sketch during "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 25, 2023. Courtesy Photo

Woody Harrelson hilariously showcased his musical chops — to the tune of Adele — during Saturday Night Live on Feb. 25.

In a pre-recorded sketch titled “Musical Promo,” the veteran actor joins other SNL other cast-members in a faux trailer for an upcoming Broadway show, called By Yourself: The Musical, about the little songs people sing to themselves when nobody else is watching.

Harrelson, who hosted SNL for the fifth time on Saturday, launched the cut-for-time skit by sitting alone at his kitchen and singing a catchy tune about his Tupperware-encased dinner. “Chicken, chicken, chicken,” he joyfully croons. “Eatin’ all the chicken in my house.”

Later in the three-minute sketch, after mindless ditties about washing dinner plates (Kenan Thompson) and opening Amazon packages (Molly Kearney), Harrelson returns for a dramatic sendoff to a moldy loaf of bread inspired by Adele’s megahit “Hello.”

“Hello, it’s bread/ I forgot that you were there and now you have to go be dead/ See you on the other side,” Harrelson impressively sings to the expired loaf before chucking it into the garbage can.

“Hello,” from the British songstress’ chart-topping third album, 25, spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015.

Watch the full “Musical Promo” sketch below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes as well.

