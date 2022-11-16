K-Pop Soloist Wonho Confirms Military Enlistment to Fans: ‘We’ve Made So Many Memories Together’

Wonho is officially bound to enlist in the South Korean military next month, but that doesn’t mean you’ve heard the last of him. In Wednesday (Nov. 16) statements from his agency and the K-Pop soloist himself, it was confirmed that he’ll be carrying out his mandatory eighteen months minimum as a public service worker starting Dec. 5 — but not before he prepares a few projects for his fans to enjoy while he’s away.

“Wonho will enlist as a public service worker on December 5th 2022 to fulfill his duty as a Korean citizen,” read the statement from Wonho’s reps at Highline Entertainment, posted to his Daum Café page. “We ask for your warm love and support until the day he finished his service and returns in good health.”

The 29-year-old performer posted a letter of his own on the website, addressed to his fanbase WENEE.

“Each and every day that I’ve spent together with WENEE up until now, we’ve made so many memories together that if I just spent one day thinking back on each one of those days, it would already be time for us to meet again,” it reads, translated from Korean to English, according to Soompi.

Wonho first found stardom as a member of the boy band Monsta X, with whom he released several albums and EPs before departing the group in late 2019. Since then, he’s released four EPs as a solo artist and dropped a two-song project titled Bittersweet just over a month ago.

“I’ll prepare lots of things so that WENEE won’t get bored,” his letter continues. “And I hope WENEE will spend that time happily, freely catching up on the things that you haven’t been able to do up until now while waiting for the day that we’ll meet again!”