Billboard Explains: Women in Reggaeton

The latest episode of Billboard Explains dives into the origins of reggaetón, and how the genre has become more open to women in the past few decades.

Reggaetón is becoming one of the most popular genres of music globally, but how did it get there and, more importantly, who are the women making their mark in the male-dominated genre?

Ivy Queen

The latest episode of Billboard Explains dives into the women who are carving their own paths within the genre, breaking barriers and setting new records within the space.

Reggaetón started in Panama and later continued evolving in Puerto Rico, combining elements of reggae music, Latin dancehall and hip-hop influences through the 1990s. Tego Calderón and more led the first wave of the genre, while Daddy Yankee brought the genre to the masses in 2004 with his hit “Gasolina.”

Ivy Queen, also known as the first lady of reggaetón, was the first female artist to break barriers within the genre. She got her start at a club called The Noise in Puerto Rico, where she was the first woman to ever step onto the stage and won in her very first battle. Her rebut single “Muchos Quieren Tubarme” stemmed from her performance at the club and cemented her status as a reggaetón star. In the time since, artists like Becky G, Natti Natasha and more have popped up, with Karol G and her album Mañana Será Bonito marking the first time an all-Spanish language album by a female artist reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

