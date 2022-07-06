Wolfgang Van Halen Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Andraia Allsop

Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Congratulations are in order for Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia Allsop, who are now engaged!

The 31-year-old son of Valerie Bertinelli and the late Eddie Van Halen took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. “She said yes!!” he captioned a smiling photo alongside his new fiancée, whom he has been dating since 2015. A sparkling ring is seen on Allsop’s hand, which she is sweetly resting on Wolf’s face.

Allsop is a software engineer, according to her private social media, but is also a photographer and often shares onstage photos of Wolf to her photography Instagram page.

“So happy!!!” Bertinelli replied to the post on Twitter, adding, “It’s nice to have some good news in this godforsaken world.”

The engagement comes just two months before Wolfgang is set to fly to London, where he will be taking part in a tribute show for the late Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium on September 3. He joins the lineup of star studded performers including Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, jazz drummer Omar Hakim and members of Hawkins’ hard rock cover band, Chevy Metal, as well as a “special appearance” from comedian Dave Chappelle and more acts to be announced.

Wolfgang will also take part in the Los Angeles tribute at the Kia Forum on September 27 with Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, Hawkins’ one-time boss Alanis Morissette, KISS’ Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith have signed on. In addition, the show will feature The Struts singer Luke Spiller, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk, The Darkness drummer Rufus Taylor, Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Chaney, Copeland, Hakim, Homme, Lee, Lifeson, May, Taylor and Chevy Metal will also join for the second show.