Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Upcoming Documentary About Father Eddie Van Halen’s Death: ‘Pathetic & Heartless’

Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform at The Perfect Vodka Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Fla on Sept. 15, 2015.

Eddie Van Halen‘s son Wolfgang took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 1) to express his disgust over an upcoming Reelz Channel documentary titled Autopsy: The Last Hours of Eddie Van Halen.

“F— @ReelzChannel, f— everyone that works on this show, and f— you if you watch it,” the 31-year-old musician tweeted in response to the news of the documentary. “F—ing disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.”

According to Blabbermouth, the Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… series delves into the deaths of global celebrities and “people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention.” The docuseries uses autopsies and medical evidence to explain the deaths. The Van Halen episode is set to air on Sunday (June 5).

Eddie Van Halen died in October 2020 at age 65 after his battle with cancer. Wolfgang shared the devastating news on Twitter, writing, “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

The bandleader and beloved rock star had been the subject of near-death rumors for many years before his death, most of which stemmed from news of tongue cancer in 2000 — which caused doctors to remove a third of his tongue — though Van Halen was declared cancer free two years later. In the months before he passed, reports stated that he was battling throat cancer and flying to Germany for specialized treatments.