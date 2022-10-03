Willow Teases Second ‘SNL’ Appearance in a Year: ‘S——g My Pants Slightly’

Willow looked ahead to her upcoming performance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live in a new interview on Monday (Oct. 3).

“I’m honestly really, really surprised that I’m going to be on SNL twice in one year, five months apart,” she told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “That’s crazy. I’m really excited. I’m nervous obviously, because being with Camila [Cabello], really, really good friend of mine. There’s that feeling of comfortability there where you can look across the stage and be like, ‘Girl, we’re in this together. We’re doing this.’ I’m not baring my soul alone on the stage. But now it’s going to be me baring my soul alone on the stage, and I’m just so grateful and so excited, but also s——g my pants slightly.”

As she mentioned, the Hollywood progeny’s first turn in Studio 8H was during season 47 as a guest of Camila Cabello, when the pair performed their collaboration “Pyschofreak” off the former Fifth Harmony member’s latest solo effort Familia.

This weekend, she’ll make her follow-up appearance on Oct. 8 as musical guest, opposite host Brendan Gleeson, to promote her album <COPINGMECHANISM> on the second episode of season 48. The new season of the long-running late-night sketch show premiered this past weekend with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Following Willow’s episode with the Irish Paddington 2 actor, Megan Thee Stallion is set to pull double duty on Oct. 15 as both host and musical guest.

Ahead of the Friday (Oct. 7) release of <COPINGMECHANISM>, Willow unveiled track “Split” as the final preview of the studio set following singles “Maybe It’s My Fault,” “Hover Like a Goddess” and “Curious/Furious.”