Willie Nelson Hits the Road This Summer for 2023 Outlaw Music Festival: See the Lineup

Willie Nelson announced on Tuesday (March 14) he’s bringing back the Outlaw Music Festival in 2023 for a string of dates this summer.
The annual festival, which serves as a celebration of Nelson’s life and legacy, will see the country rocker bringing friends and family on the road to celebrate his upcoming 90th birthday. Guests will include Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.
“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said in a press release. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”
The Outlaw Music Festival will kick off in Somerset, Wash. on June 23, making additional stops in Dallas, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Cleveland and more before concluding in Cinncinati on Aug. 30. Fans looking to get tickets can do so through a Citi cardmember presale beginning Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. local time. General onsale starts on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time via OutlawMusicFestival.com.
See the full tour announcement and the day-by-day lineups for Outlaw Music Festival below.
Friday, June 23, 2023
Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Trampled By Turtles
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Particle Kid
Saturday, June 24, 2023
East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Trampled By Turtles
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Particle Kid
Sunday, June 25, 2023
St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Trampled By Turtles
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Particle Kid
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Margo Price
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Friday, June 30, 2023
Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Whiskey Myers
- Flatland Cavalry
- Brittney Spencer
- Particle Kid
Sunday, July 2, 2023
The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Whiskey Myers
- Brittney Spencer
- Particle Kid
- More To Be Announced
Friday, July 28, 2023
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Kurt Vile and The Violators
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Gov’t Mule
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Gov’t Mule
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Kathleen Edwards
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Friday, August 4, 2023
Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Marcus King
- Flatland Cavalry
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Marcus King
- Kathleen Edwards
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Marcus King
- Kathleen Edwards
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Friday, August 11, 2023
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Willie Nelson & Family
- John Fogerty
- Kathleen Edwards
- Flatland Cavalry
- Particle Kid
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Willie Nelson & Family
- John Fogerty
- Flatland Cavalry
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Willie Nelson & Family
- John Fogerty
- Gov’t Mule
- Kathleen Edwards
- Particle Kid