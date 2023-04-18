×
 
Will Smith Was Daughter Willow’s Biggest Fan During 2023 Coachella Set

The actor excitedly filmed videos of himself being a proud dad during her set.

Willow
Willow performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 16, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via GI

Weekend 1 of Coachella has come and gone, but some of the most talked-about moments — Frank Ocean’s divisive performance, BLACKPINK setting the main stage ablaze, and that Harry Styles tweet at Bad Bunny’s set, to name a few — remain viral. Now we can add to that list Willow‘s performance on Sunday, for both its rave reviews and fangirl content from superstar dad Will Smith.

The Hitch actor shared two clips of his daughter’s set to Instagram — one of Willow performing the Travis Barker-assisted single “Transparent Soul” and of her leading the crowd in a sing-along to “Meet Me at Our Spot.” The first of the two videos features the actor excitedly grinning from ear to ear, captioning the post “WILLOWCHELLA!!” In a follow-up video, Smith tells his followers “I can’t stop crying!” over his daughter’s achievement.

Willow’s Coachella performance was a family affair. Elsewhere during her set, she invited her 24-year-old brother Jaden Smith up to perform their collaboration “Summertime in Paris.” He also expressed his happiness at seeing Willow up on the Coachella stage, saying, “It brings tears to me eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I’m so inspired and happy for what you’re doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you’re changing with the music that you’re making.”

See Will’s Instagram posts about Willow’s set and the sweet brother-sister moment she had with Jaden in the videos below.

