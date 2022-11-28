×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Will Smith ‘Completely Understands’ People Who Think His Comeback Is Too Soon After Oscars Slap

Smith, who is the star of Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation, said his "deepest hope is that my actions don't penalize my team."

Will Smith
Will Smith during an interview with FOX 5 Washington DC. Courtesy of FOX 5 Washington DC

Will Smith realizes that some people might not be ready for his return to film due to his actions at the Oscars earlier this year.

On Monday (Nov. 28), the actor did press surrounding his upcoming movie Emancipation — directed by Antoine Fuqua — and also addressed him slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year.

“I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin McCarthy, who asked him what he would say to people skeptical of his comeback. “My deepest concern is my team – Antoine has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career. The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for.”

Related

Adele in Las Vegas

Adele 'Self Combusted' When She Found Out Shania Twain Attended Her Las Vegas Residency

Explore

Explore

Will Smith

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

He added, “I’m hoping that the material — the power of the film, the timeliness of the story — I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film.”

Following the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and was later given a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars in light of his actions at the March 27 ceremony.

Emancipation will be released in theaters Dec. 9. Watch Smith’s interview below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad