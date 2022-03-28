Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lil Nas X & More React to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars: ‘Was That Real’

At the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27), Will Smith tearfully accepted the coveted best actor trophy for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard — not long after he blew up Twitter by slapping Chris Rock over a joke the comedian made at his wife’s expense. The moment immediately went viral, with musicians and industry people also chiming in on the slap.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!” Smith could be seen shouting at Rock, with the broadcast’s audio cutting out shakily in the United States.

It all began when Rock took the stage to present the award for best documentary — which Questlove won for his film Summer of Soul — and kicked off his appearance by cracking a few jokes about the superstar audience. The moment soured, however, when he called out Jada Pinkett Smith and said, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it!”

It was a quip at Pinkett’s shaved head, which might seem harmless until you remember that the actress has been open about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss. The incident, now branded “The Slap” on social media — which first had people confused to whether it was an act — has catalyzed much debate over who was in the wrong.

Lil Nas X was one of those who wasn’t sure what he was seeing. “omg was that real,” he asked on Twitter.

Shock jock Howard Stern also discussed the incident at length on his eponymous SiriusXM show, and repeatedly said he thought Smith was “mentally unbalanced.” “What you saw on TV was a guy with real issues,” Stern said on Monday (March 28), before wondering about the Academy’s lack of action. “You don’t provide security? You don’t have someone come up there? Chris Rock was just trying to make people laugh at the f–king ceremony, which was so long and boring.”

The Academy itself also chimed in after the ceremony. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” read a message posted to the award show’s official Twitter account. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Celebrity musicians are just like the rest of the world — not immune to the desire to join in on the conversation. Here’s what some of them had to say about “The Slap”:

I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon … (continue to next tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

The husband gets a front row seat to his wife’s pain… he’s the 1 consoling her… drying her tears behind closed doors when those cameras go off. Social media has made ppl feel that these “husbands” won’t ever run into them in real life. (Continued again(last time)on next tweet) — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

You just got to witness in real time what happens in a man’s soul when he looks over to the woman he loves & sees her holding back tears from a “little joke” at her expense. This is what any & every real man feels in that instant. while y’all seeing the joke he’s seeing her pain — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 28, 2022

At your highest moment …be careful that’s when the devil tries to come for you 🙌🏽 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 28, 2022

omg was that real — MONTERO (@LilNasX) March 28, 2022

Just a reminder that if Will Smith had built a time machine and went back in time and slapped harriet tubman as a baby for a joke she made (however insensitive), she easily could’ve fallen backward, cracked her skull and never freed slaves. Violence is NEVER okay. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) March 28, 2022

Liam Payne gives his opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the #Oscars for making a joke about his wife: “I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.” pic.twitter.com/dfoSaxLw6n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 28, 2022

You have to win Oscars to do this kinda shit. after i win i’m gonna slap the shit out of a few people. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/SJMezNsC0e — 50cent (@50cent) March 28, 2022

The Fn Oscars got more HOOD than my Fn Concert last night… #Bars — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 28, 2022

Well it is called a ‘Punchline’… I know. Another bad joke. Lol https://t.co/9LoDeDuiRz — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 28, 2022

🎯🎯🎯 BIG FACTS!!!

STAY FOCUSED!!!

@willsmith @jadapsmith pic.twitter.com/7m77GZB4tS — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) March 28, 2022

I like Oscar winners who don’t slap comedians across the face over a joke. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 28, 2022

Physically assault someone over a hair joke? A fuckin’ HAIR JOKE???? I’d be in my 37th year in prison. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 28, 2022

I pray y’all find someone that love u enough to slap Chris rock on your behalf. — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) March 28, 2022

If you talk shit about someone’s family you open yourself up to whatever happens. period — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) March 28, 2022

That was a real gentleman’s slap … Pookie almost wanted the fade — Kid Ink (@Kid_Ink) March 28, 2022