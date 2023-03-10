×
Watch Will Smith Rap ‘Just the Two of Us’ With 10-Year-Old Bass Player

"This is fantastic," Smith praised the young instrumentalist.

Will Smith
Will Smith attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI

Will Smith has found a new bandmate. The Emancipation actor took to Instagram on Thursday (March 9) to share a video duetting 10-year-old bass player Ellen Alaverdyan.

Will Smith

In the clip, Alaverdyan plays the smooth base line of Smith’s 1997 track, “Just the Two of Us,” while the 54-year-old raps the lyrics over the melody. “Wow!! @ellenplaysbass, this is FANTASTIC. You are the Sweetest!” he captioned the post, tagging his musician friends Jac Ross and ELEW to add their spins on the track.

“@willsmith THANK YOU FOR THIS MAGIC [red heart emojis],” the 10-year-old budding star captioned a repost of Smith’s video, and also left a sweet comment on his original post, writing “[red heart emojis] THANK YOU WILL [star emoji].”

In a recent sit-down with David Letterman for his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Smith discussed how he felt about the “soft” reputation surrounding his 1980’s pop rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, though he never faced pressure to quit music. “Not pressure as much as it was always that I was soft. I hated that, being called soft.”

Watch Smith rap along with Alaverdyan’s bass line below.

