will.i.am Enlists Lil Wayne for ‘The Formula’ Ahead of Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: Listen

will.i.am‘s love for auto racing is colliding with his passion for music. The Black Eyed Peas frontman has teamed up with rapper Lil Wayne on the new song “The Formula,” made for this weekend’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The high-energy track fittingly features fast-paced trap beats, as well as instrumentals from Formula 1 cars racing in a dash to finish first. “This my recipe, watch me go top speed (Zoom)/ Go that full capacity, I got energy (Woo)/ My ability is zoom through your vicinity (Zoom)/ Here’s an FYI, you need to F your insecurities, ayy,” will.i.am raps on the first verse of the track.

Tunechi then chimes in on the second verse of the track, reminding listeners that he’s always a winner, no matter the format. “Engine soundin’ like harmony, baby/ Yeah, fast lane, godspeed/ Lil Wayne, victory lane/ Got champagne on me, gone,” he concludes his braggadocious verse.

“It’s a thrill to merge my passions – high-performance auto racing and music – in this pioneering alliance,” will.i.am said in a press release about his role in the Global Artist In Residence program with Formula 1. “Our goal is to shatter traditional boundaries by fusing music and racing, creating unforgettable experiences that introduce new fans to the excitement of F1 and showcasing the world’s finest artists and performers.”

The 2023 Formula 1 championship season will include more F1-inspired tracks as part of a Global Artist in Residence alliance, ending in a will.i.am solo album slated for the fall.

“The Formula” will be featured on the broadcast on Sunday, with a music video to follow.

Listen to “The Formula” in the video above.