‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Says Ariana Grande & The Weeknd’s ‘Die for You’ Remix Is ‘Proof’ of This

Director Jon M. Chu is letting everyone know that Ariana Grande is not trapped in his basement while filming the upcoming movie musical for Wicked. The proof? The Weeknd is releasing the official remix for “Die for You” — featuring Grande — on Friday.

“Proof that I am not holding @arianagrande hostage!!” Chu wrote via his Instagram Stories on Thursday (Feb. 23), sharing Grande’s post with news of the single’s release. “Also I’m so excited to hear this. Congrats G!!!”

While taking a break from playing Glinda the Good Witch on the Wicked set, Grande took to TikTok on Tuesday to tease a clip of her verse of the track. “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….,” she captioned the video, during which she lays down swooping vocal harmonies, editing as she goes. The Weeknd reposted the video to his Instagram, captioning with a single teary-eyed, smiling emoji.

“Die for You” originally appeared on The Weeknd’s 2016 album, Starboy, but is currently seeing a resurgence on the Billboard charts. The track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has hovered within the top 10 of the all-genre chart for seven weeks and counting. The track marks the fourth collab between the two stars, with Grande last appearing on a remix of After Hours‘ “Save Your Tears.” The Weeknd also extended himself to Grande’s albums, appearing on her songs “Love Me Harder” and “Off the Table.”

