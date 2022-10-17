Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift’s Second ‘Midnights’ Single & Music Video Is ‘Vigilante S–t’

There are just four days left to go until Taylor Swift‘s Midnights arrives, and Swifties are burning the midnight oil trying to decipher every last possible clue dropped by the famously cryptic pop star. And now that Tay has revealed “Anti-Hero” to be the lead single off her fast-approaching tenth studio album, they’re certain they’ve uncovered a pattern proving which track will be next in line.

The news about “Anti-Hero” came Monday morning (Oct. 17 at the stroke of 12 a.m., of course), when Swift posted an animated video to her socials revealing what her Midnights release week schedule will entail. At 8 a.m. on Friday (Oct. 21), four hours after the album is set to drop, the singer-songwriter has plans marked on her calendar to unveil a music video for “Anti-Hero” — which she previously said is one of her favorite songs she’s ever written — pretty much confirming that the track is Midnights‘ lead single.

The new video didn’t include details about the second single beyond revealing that a second music video will go live Oct. 25, but in the eyes of Swifties, it didn’t have to. Remembering that Swift had done something a little odd when she first shared the title of “Anti-Hero” in an Oct. 2 TikTok, fans realized that she’d repeated the anomaly in just one of her other TikToks: the title announcement for Midnights track eight, “Vigilante Shit.”

What exactly was so peculiar about those two specific videos? In all of her Midnights Mayhem With Me posts — a series on her TikTok in which she randomly revealed the names of the 13 songs on Midnights — Swift whispered the titles into a red, corded telephone. But in the videos for “Anti-Hero” and “Vigilante Shit,” she held the phone upside down.

This has led many fans to believe that the upside-down phone wasn’t a repeated accident, but a hint planted by Swift to indicate which Midnights songs will get the single treatment, which often includes a corresponding music video. “SO THE UPSIDE DOWN PHONE THINGS ARE SINGLES SO VIGILANTE SHIT IS THE SECOND SINGLE,” tweeted one excited Swiftie detective in all caps.

“If anti hero is getting a music video it probably means vigilante shit is getting one too WHAT,” theorized another.

See what else Swifties are saying about the possibility of “Vigilante Shit” being the second single/music video off Taylor Swift’s Midnights below:

SO THE UPSIDE DOWN PHONE THINGS ARE SINGLES SO VIGILANTE SHIT IS THE SECOND SINGLE pic.twitter.com/LsGJD61xiK — lex 🕰 TAYLANA (@myspotnexttou) October 17, 2022

hold on vigilante shit was also an upside down phone — salma (taylor’s version) (@p0v3rtystricken) October 17, 2022

VIGILANTE SHIT IS THE OTHER MUSIC VIDEO IM CALLING IT. #TSmidnighTS #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/azMyzdlhdk — trinny is 22 (taylor’s version) (@trinthedamnszn) October 17, 2022

UPSIDE DOWN PHONE = MUSIC VIDEO pic.twitter.com/MuzazRRjl7 — abby (@fifteeenswift) October 17, 2022

ANTI-HERO AND VIGILANTE SHIT HAD UPSIDE DOWN PHONES MEANING THOSE ARE TWO SONGS WITH MUSIC VIDEOS — regina (@futureofrep) October 17, 2022

if anti hero is getting a music video it probably means vigilante shit is getting one too WHAT pic.twitter.com/1jbmiErukw — Ron (@midnightstrack2) October 17, 2022

She held the phone upside down in Anti-hero and Vigilante shit tiktoks. The 2 MVs?? — Maddie 🕛 (@repsfolklore13) October 17, 2022

WERE GETTING A VIGILANTE SHIT MUSIC VIDEO!!!!! THATS WHAT THE UPSIDE DOWN PHONE MEANS pic.twitter.com/AqIDvulJEb — ang (@folkloreang) October 17, 2022

not to further jump aboard the “vigilante shit is the second video” train but there are eight pieces of paper on the desk pic.twitter.com/LSlC8ldBZ1 — jaime (@tay13bae) October 17, 2022

The phone was upside down in both anti hero & vigilante shit.

we already know anti hero is getting a MV but what if vigilant shit is the second MV we’re getting?? pic.twitter.com/A5FrrZfZsb — meet MAY at midnight 🕛 (@TheSwiftTea) October 17, 2022