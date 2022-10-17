Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift’s Second ‘Midnights’ Single & Music Video Is ‘Vigilante S–t’

There are just four days left to go until Taylor Swift‘s Midnights arrives, and Swifties are burning the midnight oil trying to decipher every last possible clue dropped by the famously cryptic pop star. And now that Tay has revealed “Anti-Hero” to be the lead single off her fast-approaching tenth studio album, they’re certain they’ve uncovered a pattern proving which track will be next in line.
The news about “Anti-Hero” came Monday morning (Oct. 17 at the stroke of 12 a.m., of course), when Swift posted an animated video to her socials revealing what her Midnights release week schedule will entail. At 8 a.m. on Friday (Oct. 21), four hours after the album is set to drop, the singer-songwriter has plans marked on her calendar to unveil a music video for “Anti-Hero” — which she previously said is one of her favorite songs she’s ever written — pretty much confirming that the track is Midnights‘ lead single.
The new video didn’t include details about the second single beyond revealing that a second music video will go live Oct. 25, but in the eyes of Swifties, it didn’t have to. Remembering that Swift had done something a little odd when she first shared the title of “Anti-Hero” in an Oct. 2 TikTok, fans realized that she’d repeated the anomaly in just one of her other TikToks: the title announcement for Midnights track eight, “Vigilante Shit.”
What exactly was so peculiar about those two specific videos? In all of her Midnights Mayhem With Me posts — a series on her TikTok in which she randomly revealed the names of the 13 songs on Midnights — Swift whispered the titles into a red, corded telephone. But in the videos for “Anti-Hero” and “Vigilante Shit,” she held the phone upside down.
This has led many fans to believe that the upside-down phone wasn’t a repeated accident, but a hint planted by Swift to indicate which Midnights songs will get the single treatment, which often includes a corresponding music video. “SO THE UPSIDE DOWN PHONE THINGS ARE SINGLES SO VIGILANTE SHIT IS THE SECOND SINGLE,” tweeted one excited Swiftie detective in all caps.
“If anti hero is getting a music video it probably means vigilante shit is getting one too WHAT,” theorized another.
See what else Swifties are saying about the possibility of “Vigilante Shit” being the second single/music video off Taylor Swift’s Midnights below: