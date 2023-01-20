×
Here’s Why (Sigh) ‘Pee Diddy’ Is Trending

Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss.

Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs
Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas on June 2, 2021, in Atlanta. Prince Williams/Wireimage

You’ve heard of Diddy, P. Diddy, Puffy and Puff Daddy. Now, get ready for Sean Combs’ newest nickname — no, seriously, get ready, as in, brace yourselves — Pee Diddy.

Your eyes do not deceive you. The 53-year-old rapper and record producer’s newest nickname is 100% inspired by a very different type of … ahem … No. 1 than what’s found on the Billboard charts. The phrase “Pee Diddy” has been trending atop Twitter since Combs’ girlfriend, City Girls’ Yung Miami, revealed Thursday (Jan. 19) that she enjoys a “golden shower.”

“It say take a shot if you like golden showers — I do,” the 28-year-old “Act Up” rapper said on her REVOLT talk show Caresha Please while playing a drinking game with guest Trina. “It’s fun. You know when you’re drunk … you can pee on me in the shower … it just depends on how the night flowing.”

Though she didn’t name names, it didn’t take long for fans to associate Yung Miami’s … um … appreciation for water sports with Diddy, whom she’s been confirmed to be dating since last summer. It also didn’t take long for a “golden” pun opportunity to occur to the good people on Twitter, which has been absolutely flushed with slightly vulgar posts and memes about “Pee Diddy,” a not-so-subtle twist on P. Diddy.

Watch her full interview below, and see the best tweets about and reactions to “Pee Diddy” below:

