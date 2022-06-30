Here’s Why Machine Gun Kelly Smashed a Champagne Glass on His Face

Confused as to why Machine Gun Kelly decided to hit himself in the face with a champagne glass at his afterparty after rocking a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden Tuesday (June 28)? So was Seth Meyers, and the late-night host asked for an answer artist when MGK made a visit to Late Night the following evening.

Explore Explore Machine Gun Kelly See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The conversation started simply enough, with the comedian asking the rocker how he was feeling. Responded MGK, “There are censors, right? I feel like s—t!”

Related Machine Gun Kelly Reveals What Part of His Hulu Documentary Was Hardest to Watch

After Meyers pointed out that the “Bloody Valentine” singer also showed up on the late-night show with an injury previously, the musician — whose facial laceration was still visible behind his pink hair — quipped that he’d need to have doctors around the next time he sees Meyers’ show on his schedule, then explained the bloody incident.

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people’s attention?” began the artist, who was promoting his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink. “Yeah, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.”

“In medicine, they call that ‘asking for it,’” the comedian replied.

MGK also took a few minutes to talk about some of his ink — which was on display, as he wore a deep pink shirt that was wide open at the chest — including the tattoos he and fiancee Megan Fox gave each other.

“Her skin’s so soft. Hers is kind of fading,” he began of the tattoo he gave his love. “Her on me though, she dug it in so deep! … With mine, she was like, ‘Oh no, this is sticking!’”

MGK also discussed the matching voodoo doll tattoos on their ring fingers. “You know, it’s interesting ‘cause we were watching the Pam & Tommy series. I forgot that [tattoo artist] Mark Mahoney did theirs, but Mark also did ours,” he shared. He then joked, hinting at the demise of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s rocky relationship, as well as the infamous sex tape. “Hopefully don’t end up the same! Hopefully don’t take after all the paths!”

Watch his interview below: