Here’s Why ‘High Infidelity’ Is Trending on April 29

“Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?” Taylor Swift asks in “High Infidelity,” a bonus track from her extended Midnights (3am Edition) album. “Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?”

It was Swift’s “High Infidelity” that trended on Twitter on its first April 29, after being released six months ago (and to the dismay of some REO Speedwagon fans who thought 1980’s Hi Infidelity was maybe getting rediscovered on April 29).

Swifties had clever quips and memes aplenty across social media on Saturday, as well as celebratory tweets marking a new “holiday” to observe in the fandom.

“i cant believe april 29 never existed until taylor swift invented it,” one fan commented in a tweet, while another honored the day along with the birth of her nephew: “My nephew being born on High Infedility Day,” they wrote with a shocked face emoji.

Most prevalent were tweets referencing a widespread guess that Swift might perform “High Infidelity” for the first time ever — during the part of her Eras Tour set featuring two surprise songs Saturday night in Atlanta, following the live debut of “Coney Island” solo at Friday’s show — to observe High Infidelity Day. Some went into a spiral of anxiety that they might be getting their hopes up too soon.

“When Taylor doesn’t perform High Infidelity on April 29th because everyone is assuming she’s going to and the whole point of a surprise song is that it’s a surprise,” one pointed out. “what do we do if taylor ends up not singing high infidelity today,” another asked.

See some of the best fan tweets on April 29 about “High Infidelity” below and look out for Billboard‘s review of Swift’s April 29 show on Sunday.

happy high infidelity day pic.twitter.com/HA5drtys8T — ryan ✨ (@trackfiveguy) April 29, 2023

swifties waiting over six months for high infidelity day pic.twitter.com/zGivZ3WrQI — emma lord (@dilemmalord) April 29, 2023

Happy high infedility day for those who celebrate — Faith in sof’s future | VI A LOUIS Y H | MIDNIGHTS (@adorethebravew) April 29, 2023

i cant believe april 29 never existed until taylor swift invented it — emma | speak now tv (@sprksflyswft) April 29, 2023

My nephew being born on High Infedility Day😲 https://t.co/T2WS1Bzqi4 — East Coast Emo 💗🧜‍♀️🌌🪩 (@East_Coast_Emo) April 29, 2023

🚨 let’s get HIGH INFIDELITY DAY trending pic.twitter.com/SOGwpzCLw6 — drew 💌 high infidelity day ! (@dailytaylortea) April 29, 2023

swifties when Taylor plays High Infidelity as the "surprise" song this Saturday pic.twitter.com/uG3n5H3wWo — Usman ★ (@taysfavcardigan) April 24, 2023

what do we do if taylor ends up not singing high infidelity today — jessi ⸆⸉ | #1 mikeynator (@3vermores) April 29, 2023

When Taylor doesn’t perform High Infidelity on April 29th because everyone is assuming she’s going to and the whole point of a surprise song is that it’s a surprise pic.twitter.com/8vicLSemXo — hailey // eras tour 4/14! (@saltairstyles) April 28, 2023

PLSSSS the girl in line with me said “what if we get high infidelity on April 30” because it’s “do you really want to know where I WAS on April 29”



That would be so funny after the bloodbath lmaoooo — Allison | ATL 4/28 & 4/30 (@PopulationSwift) April 27, 2023

Imagine it she sang High Infidelity and TIWYCF tonight LMFAOO https://t.co/kA1EzRe0e5 — MAStermind (@samisntokay) April 29, 2023