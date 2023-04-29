Here’s Why ‘High Infidelity’ Is Trending on April 29

“Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th?” Taylor Swift asks in “High Infidelity,” a bonus track from her extended Midnights (3am Edition) album. “Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes?”
It was Swift’s “High Infidelity” that trended on Twitter on its first April 29, after being released six months ago (and to the dismay of some REO Speedwagon fans who thought 1980’s Hi Infidelity was maybe getting rediscovered on April 29).
Swifties had clever quips and memes aplenty across social media on Saturday, as well as celebratory tweets marking a new “holiday” to observe in the fandom.
“i cant believe april 29 never existed until taylor swift invented it,” one fan commented in a tweet, while another honored the day along with the birth of her nephew: “My nephew being born on High Infedility Day,” they wrote with a shocked face emoji.
Most prevalent were tweets referencing a widespread guess that Swift might perform “High Infidelity” for the first time ever — during the part of her Eras Tour set featuring two surprise songs Saturday night in Atlanta, following the live debut of “Coney Island” solo at Friday’s show — to observe High Infidelity Day. Some went into a spiral of anxiety that they might be getting their hopes up too soon.
“When Taylor doesn’t perform High Infidelity on April 29th because everyone is assuming she’s going to and the whole point of a surprise song is that it’s a surprise,” one pointed out. “what do we do if taylor ends up not singing high infidelity today,” another asked.
See some of the best fan tweets on April 29 about “High Infidelity” below and look out for Billboard‘s review of Swift’s April 29 show on Sunday.