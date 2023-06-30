Here’s Who Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Is About

On her new single “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo bitterly recounts the very specific ways in which a much-older ex-boyfriend took advantage of her — and now, fans are out for blood.

Released at midnight Friday (June 30), the rock opera-inspired track — which serves as the lead single off Rodrigo’s upcoming sophomore album Guts — looks back at the 20-year-old pop star’s relationship with someone she likens to a “bloodsucker, fame f–ker” who “sold [her] for parts.” She also alludes to an age gap (“Went for me and not her/ ‘Cause girls your age know better”) as well as the duration of the relationship (“Six months of torture you sold as some forbidden paradise”) in the lyrics.

The whole situation described in the song sounded familiar to fans who’ve kept tabs on Rodrigo’s dating life in the past couple years — maybe even a little too familiar. That’s because the former Disney actress has been linked in the past to not one, but two men who were significantly older than her whom she reportedly dated for about six months: producer Adam Faze when she was 18, and then DJ Zack Bia when she was 19.

The internet is pretty split on which of the two men “Vampire” is about, if not both of them. On the one hand, Rodrigo and Faze, who was 24 at the time, reportedly made their relationship public at a June 30 film premiere — exactly two years to the day before “Vampire” was released. On the other hand, Rodrigo has stated that the songs on Guts were made “during my 19th year on this earth,” which was the age at which she allegedly dated Bia, who was 26 at the time.

And while fans online can’t quite agree on which of the two men “Vampire” concerns, the general consensus seems to be that it could be either Faze or Bia — and not for positive reasons. “can’t tell whether vampire is about adam faze or zack bia cause they were both way older than her and both creepy,” one fan tweeted following the single’s release.

“Was being a hater to Adam faze and remembered zack bia also happened omfg why is there two of them it was bad for her,” wrote another.

See more fan comments on who “Vampire” might be about below:

