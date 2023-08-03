BeBe Winans & Kim Burrell to Perform at Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala

The second annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala will take place at Atlanta’s St. Regis Hotel on Aug. 9. In celebration of what would have been Houston’s 60th birthday, this year’s event is being presented by The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, with Sony Corporation of America as the premium partner.

Legendary hitmaker Clive Davis, chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment, is the gala’s honorary chairperson. Special guests include The Recording Academy president Harvey Mason jr., gamma founder/CEO Larry Jackson and Houston’s longtime music director Rickey Minor. Among the artists who will be performing are Grammy-winning artist BeBe Winans, gospel star Kim Burrell and Houston’s brother Gary Houston, who toured with and doubled as background singer/duet partner for his sister. Emmy Award-winning Atlanta news anchor Karyn Greer will co-host.

“Not long after Whitney’s career started in the mid-‘80s, she was steadfast and focused on starting her foundation for children and young people,” said Pat Houston, executor of The Estate for Whitney E. Houston, in a release announcing the event. “Especially now during this time in history with our young people, the foundation’s work is more important than ever. She would be proud to know that we are continuing the work and extending our hand and love to today’s youth, who are dealing with myriad challenges. And she would be happy that we’re celebrating on what would have been her 60th birthday, surrounded by love with family, friends and supporters.”

A silent auction will be held as part of the festivities. One of the hottest items on the auction block is a 30-minute virtual meeting with Davis during which the winning bidder will get the opportunity to receive advice from Davis on three music demos — either for songwriting or performance — via Zoom. Also donating specialty items are Grammy-winning icon Dolly Parton and NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving. Broadway, fashion and other music packages will also be auctioned.

Rounding out the evening will be a presentation to the 2023 grant recipient of Atlanta’s Living Live Foundation’s Lighting the Way Youth Mentor program. The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation will also award several scholarships to students studying the arts at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation was established in 2020 as the continuation of The Whitney Houston Foundation for Children, founded in 1989. The foundation is dedicated to rebuilding lives and self-esteem through youth-targeted global programs and initiatives. For more information about the second annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala, visit here.