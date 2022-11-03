What’s Your Favorite Whitney Houston Song of All Time? Vote!

A decade after her death, Whitney Houston‘s legacy is the focus of Billboard‘s latest cover story, with Primary Wave using the singer’s legendary catalog to supercharge the fortunes of her estate.

And speaking of that catalog, Houston notched a whopping 23 top 10 hits — including 11 No. 1s — on the Billboard Hot 100 across three decades. And now we want to know: Which of her songs is your all-time favorite?

“You Give Good Love,” the debut single from Houston’s eponymous debut album, peaked at No. 3 in July 1985, and its trio of follow-up singles — “Saving All My Love for You,” “How Will I Know” and “Greatest Love of All” — all shot to No. 1 on the chart for a combined total of six weeks.

By the release of 1987’s Whitney, Houston was a bona fide superstar, and she scored four more No. 1 hits with “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” and hit the top 10 with “Love Will Save the Day.”

In the early 1990s, the icon churned out more smashes with “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” “You’re All the Man That I Need” and “Miracle,” but it was the release of 1992’s The Bodyguard that she found her career-defining hit with a cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” The power ballad ultimately spent 14 weeks reigning atop the Hot 100 and easily became the love song of a generation due to Houston’s sky-high vocals and emotional aplomb.

Throughout the rest of that decade and into the 2000s, her status as a hitmaker remained intact, with her 2001 reissue of “The Star Spangled Banner” serving as her final top 10 single in her lifetime.

From “Saving All My Love for You” to “My Love Is Your Love” and beyond, vote for the Whitney song you love best and let your voice be heard in Billboard‘s latest poll!