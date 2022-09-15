The First Trailer for Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Has Arrived: Watch

Move over, Elvis — there’s a new biopic coming to town. The first trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a film examining the career and once in a lifetime voice of Whitney Houston, arrived Thursday (Sept. 15), giving viewers their very first look at Naomi Ackie’s impassioned portrayal of the icon.

Along with Ackie, I Wanna Dance with Somebody also stars Stanley Tucci as legendary record producer Clive Davis, who famously discovered Houston while she was performing at a New York City nightclub and signed her to his label, Arista Records. A glimpse at this beginning point in Houston’s career is featured at the start of the trailer, with Ackie performing the opening lines of the late vocalist’s 1985 hit “How Will I Know” onstage.

Tucci, sporting Davis’ trademark glasses, watches her from the audience. “What’s your name again?” he asks her.

“Whitney Elizabeth Houston.”

From there, iconic moments from Houston’s three decades-spanning career flash by, including her historic performance of the National Anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl. At one point, an interviewer challenges her on her music not being “Black enough,” to which she fiercely replies: “I don’t know how to sing ‘Black,’ and I don’t know how to sing ‘white’ either. I know how to sing.”

“I might have just heard the greatest voice of her generation,” says Tucci’s offscreen voice at the end of the two-minute trailer.

Slated to arrive in theaters Dec. 21, I Wanna Dance with Somebody was directed by Kasi Lemmons and written by Bohemian Rhapsody’s Anthony McCarten. Clive Davis, now 90 years old, served as a producer on the film.

Watch the new trailer for I Wanna Dance with Somebody below.