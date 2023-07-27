Which Musician Should be the Next Barbie? Vote!

It’s officially a Barbie summer, thanks to release of Greta Gerwig’s newest blockbuster starring Margot Robbie. The film, released in theaters on July 21, has received widespread praise and is backed by a star-studded soundtrack that is currently competing for the top spot on the Billboard 200 next week. In light of Dua Lipa‘s role in the film, Billboard wants to know — which musician do you think should play Barbie next?

Lipa — in addition to contributing the Barbie soundtrack’s lead single, “Dance the Night” — added another credit to her growing film resume by starring as Mermaid Barbie. After things begin to go wrong for Stereotypical Barbie (Robbie), she heads to the beach to meet her friends. Lipa then spontaneously appears from the water, and greets Barbie alongside two other Mermaid Barbie replicas.

Nicki Minaj, who has associated herself with Barbie since the beginning of her career in rap music, is an immediate pick for who should play Barbie next. The hitmaker has donned a pink wig multiple times in homage to the doll and her Barbie persona, and has released two tracks, “Barbie Dreams” and “Barbie Tingz,” regarding her status as the industry’s head Barb.

Already known on social media as Diana, The People’s Princess, Ice Spice — Minaj’s protégé and two time collaborator — would likely be next in the running for a musician to play one of the iconic dolls. Ice and Minaj already made their mark on Barbie: The Album with their No. 7-charting single “Barbie World,” which included a sample of Aqua’s signature hit “Barbie Girl,” so a cameo spot in a Barbie property is not far of a stretch.

So which musician do you think should be the next to play Barbie in a movie? Vote in our poll below.