After Drake, Which Artist Will Reach 10 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s Next? Vote!

This week, Drake earned the 10th No. 1 hit of his career on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to his guest feature on Future‘s “Wait For U” with Tems.

The chart achievement catapults the Toronto rapper into a rarified realm of just nine other acts with double-digit chart-toppers under their belts, including The Beatles (20), Mariah Carey (19), Rihanna (14), Michael Jackson (13), Madonna (12), The Supremes (12), Whitney Houston (11), Janet Jackson (10) and Stevie Wonder (10).

Of course, Drizzy’s latest Hot 100 victory has us wondering here at Billboard: Who could be next? Closest to reaching the milestone is Elton John, who last reached No. 1 25 years ago with “Candle in the Wind 1997.” (Following the worldwide success of the Princess Diana tribute, it actually took the singer/songwriter another 24 years to reach the Hot 100 top 10 again, with the 2021 Dua Lipa collab “Cold Heart [Pnau Remix],” which peaked at No. 7 in January.)

Katy Perry also clocks in just shy of the mark with nine, though her reign as a certified chart-topper has stalled a bit in the near-decade since her own ninth No. 1, the 2103 Prism single “Dark Horse” featuring Juicy J. Perhaps more likely are the trio of hitmaking artists with eight No. 1s each: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars. Of the three, it could be anyone’s game — given Swift’s record-breaking success as she re-records her back catalog, Bieber’s recent back-to-back No. 1s with “Peaches” and The Kid LAROI collab “Stay”) and Mars branching out with Silk Sonic, his Grammy-winning side project with Anderson .Paak.

Now, Billboard wants to know: Who do you think will earn 10 Hot 100 No. 1s next? Are you hoping for Taylor to reach the top of the chart when and if she drops the (Taylor’s Version) of either 1989 or Speak Now… or both? Could Katy’s next project rocket her back to Teenage Dream levels of chart dominance? There are also plenty of other major names to consider — from Ariana Grande and Beyoncé to BTS, The Weeknd and beyond.

Vote in Billboard‘s latest poll below (we’ve noted how many No. 1s each hitmaker has next to their names).