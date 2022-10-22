When We Were Young Festival Cancels Opening Day Due to High Wind Concerns

Organizers of Las Vegas’ When We Were Young canceled the music festival’s opening day on Saturday (Oct. 22) due to concerns over high winds.

“When We Were Young Festival organizers have spend the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday,” organizers wrote on the fest’s website and social media pages Saturday.

“The National Weather Service has not upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts. Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be priority.”

The nostalgic pop-punk fest at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds was scheduled to feature a massive lineup that included Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Avril Lavigne, AFI and Jimmy Eat World.

Following strong ticket sales for the Oct. 22 edition, promoter Live Nation added dates with the same lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Organizers noted that “Sunday’s weather looks sunny without any wind advisories.”

Organizers went on to explain that Saturday’s cancellation “was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.”

Those who purchased tickets to Saturday’s festival will receive a refund within 30 days, according to organizers.

Earlier this month, When We Were Young announced the date and lineup of its sophomore edition on Oct. 21, 2023, which features headliners Blink-182 and Green Day. Other acts on next year’s bill include 30 Seconds to Mars, Good Charlotte, The Offspring, All Time Low, Something Corporate, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Pierce the Veil, Thrice, Plain White Tees, The Veronicas, The Ataris, Bowling for Soup and Newfound Glory.

