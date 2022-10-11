Reunited Blink-182 & Green Day to Headline 2023 When We Were Young Festival

Before the festival even takes place for the very first time later this month, Las Vegas’ When We Were Young announced the date and lineup of its sophomore edition on Tuesday (Oct. 11), including headliners Blink-182 and Green Day.

Other bands on the roster for the nostalgic pop-punk fest include 30 Seconds to Mars, Good Charlotte, The Offspring, All Time Low, Something Corporate, Yellowcard, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Pierce the Veil, Thrice, Plain White Tees, The Veronicas, The Ataris, Bowling for Soup and Newfound Glory.

The one-day event will take place on Oct. 21, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Fans can sign up for presale tickets, which go on sale Friday, via When We Were Young’s website. Ticket packages start at $19.99 down, and hopeful attendees who already signed up for the 2022 presale will automatically receive a presale code for next year on Friday morning.

The inaugural When We Were Young festival, headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore, was announced in January and ended up going from one date to three dates thanks to the high demand. The fest premieres Oct. 22, followed by identical lineups on Oct. 23 and Oct. 29, also at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Blink-182’s inclusion as a 2023 headliner is particularly exciting for fans considering the band just announced they’re officially reuniting with guitarist/singer Tom DeLonge for the first time since 2015. The rockers, who are dropping their new single “EDGING” this Friday, will also headline Lollapalooza’s 2023 iterations in Chile, Argentina and Brazil alongside Billie Eilish, Drake, Lil Nas X and more in the midst of their already-announced world tour.

Check out the announcement of When We Were Young 2023 below.