Wendy Moten Recovers From Nasty Fall to Shine on ‘The Voice Top 10 Live’: Watch

The drama is building on NBC’s The Voice, as the Top 10 get down to their live work, with the threat of the axe hanging.

There’s no room for error at this point of the competition, and Wendy Moten knows it. On Monday (Nov. 29), the 56-year-old Tennessee native swung for the rafters with a cover of a stone-cold classic, Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”.

Moten introduced her own vocal stylings to the number, accompanied by a real pro on the acoustic guitar. And she did her chances of progressing no harm.

Wendy’s effort was a particularly special one, considering she’s recovering from a brutal fall during last week’s Top 11 elimination show, which, according to some reports, resulted in a broken right elbow and fractured left wrist.

Battered, bruised and wearing casts on both her arms, Moten soldiered on, her vocals untouched by those injuries.

Earlier in the contest, Moten scored a four-chair turn with her performance of “We Can Work It Out.”

Blake Shelton remarked at the time that her rendition was a “top three blind audition” on the show. It was enough to win his loyalty.

Watch below.