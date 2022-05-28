×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Reacts to ‘Brave’ T-Shirt Reference in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

The latest season of the Netflix sci-fi series debuted on May 27.

"Weird Al" Yankovic
"Weird Al" Yankovic attends Disney Studios' premiere of "Encanto" at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter

“Weird Al” Yankovic is getting some more love from Stranger Things.

In the long-awaited fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi series, which debuted on Friday (May 27), the legendary comedian is referenced during a cafeteria scene between high school pals Dustin Henderson and Mike Wheeler — played by Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard, respectively — and their Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson, portrayed by Joseph Quinn.

“I knew it the moment I saw you,” Munson says, crouched between the two friends. “You sat at that table right over there, looking like two little lost sheep.” Turning to Dustin, he adds, “You were wearing a ‘Weird Al’ T-shirt, which I thought was brave.”

Explore

Explore

Weird Al Yankovic

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The long-haired Dungeons & Dragons aficionado is referring to an episode in season 3, where Dustin sports a light blue shirt featuring the cover of Yankovic’s 1984 album, “Weird Al” Yankovic in 3-D.

Related

STRANGER THINGs

9 'Stranger Things' Stars Who Are Also Musicians

Following the premiere on Friday, Yankovic expressed his appreciation for the name-drop by sharing a video of the 15-second scene on social media. “#Brave #StrangerThings,” the parodist captioned his tweet.

Yankovic’s “My Bologna,” a comical take on the Knack’s hit song “My Sharona,” was also featured on the soundtrack for the third season of Stranger Things.

The latest season of the popular show will be split into two parts. “Volume 1” debuted on May 27 and the second half, “Volume 2,” will arrive on July 1.

Check out Yankovic’s tweet below.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad