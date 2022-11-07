Watch ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic & Jimmy Fallon Perform a Medley of His Parodies on Classroom Instruments

Jimmy Fallon is unveiling a new installment of his popular “Classroom Instruments” series on The Tonight Show on Monday night (Nov. 7), this time featuring “Weird Al” Yankovic.

In a 30-second preview before the episode airs in full, premiering exclusively on Billboard, the talk show host, the parody king and The Roots are seen performing a medley of “Weird Al” hits on classroom instruments. The group is seen delivering a special rendition of “I Love Rocky Road,” “My Bologna” and “Yoda.”

The Tonight Show appearance comes on the heels of Yankovic’s fact-fudging biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which was released Friday (Nov. 4) on the Roku Channel. While promoting the film, Yankovic and Daniel Radcliffe — who plays the parody artist in the movie — shared that they are huge fans of each other. The award-winning artist got candid about why he wanted to recruit the Harry Potter actor to play him, saying he had the “right energy for it.”

“I’m a big fan of Dan’s. He does amazing dramatic acting and amazing comedic acting, and he gets it,” Yankovic told The Hollywood Reporter. “I mean, I knew that he’s a huge comedy fan. He’s a huge nerd, just like me, and I knew that he would just really lock into the tone that we were going for in this movie, which is so important.”

Check out the “Classroom Instruments” preview below, and watch the full installment when it airs on The Tonight Show at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.