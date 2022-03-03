If You Like Weezer & Wordle, You’ll Love ‘Weezle’

Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, and Scott Shriner of Weezer speak onstage during the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Weezer at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California.

Calling all Wordle-playing Weezer fans: It’s your lucky day. On Thursday (March 3), Rivers Cuomo announced that fans of the band who use their free time to play The New York Times‘ popular web-based puzzle game can now expend their brain space on a Weezer-themed Wordle, appropriately titled Weezle.

Cuomo shared the announcement via Twitter, writing, “If you like Wordle and Weezer, you’ll probably like Weezle.” The singer also shared the official link where interested fans up for the challenge could try their hand at the puzzle.

If you like Wordle and Weezer, you'll probably like Weezle. https://t.co/uj0TvkDQOb — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) March 3, 2022

Fans in the comments section have already begun trying their hand at the word game and shared their results — making sure to black out the answer — many of whom got the inaugural Weezle right on the first try. Each five-letter Weezle word in the game hails from Weezer’s discography, with the answer from the inaugural puzzle coming from (spoiler alert!) the group’s debut album, Weezer (Blue Album).

Weezle is the second musician-themed Wordle game to crop up in recent weeks. The Holy Swift podcast hosts Jessica Zaleski, Krista Doyle and Kelly Boyles teamed up to make a Swiftie-approved Wordle game called Taylordle. According to their tweet announcing the news, all of the words featured in Taylordle are a “part of the Swiftie universe.”

To those new to the concept of Wordle or confused by the yellow, gray and green squares that have been popping up on social media, Wordle is a five-letter puzzle game created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner Palak Shah, as stated in his New York Times profile. All players are given the same five-letter word daily and have six tries to get the correct word. Letters in the correct spot will turn green, while letters in the puzzle but in the wrong spot will turn yellow. Letters that are not featured in the puzzle’s answer turn gray.

Weezer fans have until midnight on Thursday to complete the first-ever Weezle until a new word is refreshed. Check out today’s puzzle here.