Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky & Rihanna, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Ciara and More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (May 20)

Harry Styles delivers his new album Harry’s House, Taylor Swift delivers the commencement speech at NYU’s graduation and Rihanna delivers her first son with A$AP Rocky.

But the delivery of good news this week doesn’t stop there. Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Drake were among the record-setting winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. And Bad Bunny latest album Un Verano Sin Ti breaks a plethora of Billboard chart records after debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Take a look at Billboard’s weekly roundup and the “awards” we’re giving to this week’s headlines.

Funniest Music News: Brandy has the best response to Jack Harlow just finding out she and Ray J are siblings

After Harlow made waves on the internet last week for his latest discovery that Brandy and Ray J are brother and sister (surprise!), the Vocal Bible had some important words for the young rapper to hear. “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing his ass to sleep,” the superstar singer jokingly clapped back on Twitter Monday (May 16). See Harlow’s initial reaction here and Brandy’s response here.

Sweetest Music News: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky welcome new baby boy

Rocky and Rih’s baby boy has finally arrived, and he just might be flyer than his parents. Even though he was reportedly born on May 13, the news arrived fashionably late on Thursday (May 19). Read more here and see their full relationship timeline here.

Biggest Music News: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Drake & more set records at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards returned to Las Vegas on Sunday (May 15), and it certainly wasn’t something to miss. Olivia Rodrigo was the evening’s biggest winner with seven awards, Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his performance to his “wife” Megan Fox and “unborn child,” Janet Jackson presented Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award, and host Diddy brought out an array of surprise guests, from Jack Harlow to Teyana Taylor. See the winners’ list here, the performances here, the best moments here, and the photos from the red carpet here.

Splashiest Music News: Ciara stuns on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Ciara becomes the third-ever musician to star on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, following Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion. Kim Kardashian is another one of this year’s cover stars, which were revealed on Monday (May 16). See Ciara and Kim’s spectacular covers here.

Most Record-Breaking Music News: Bad Bunny tops multiple Billboard charts with Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny’s new album Un Verano Sin Ti debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 274,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. Un Verano Sin Ti also tops the Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts. Benito also becomes the first Latin artist to top the Artist 100 chart. Learn more about his chart achievements here, here and here.

Most Inspirational Music News: Taylor Swift delivers commencement speech at NYU graduation

Call her Dr. Taylor Allison Swift now! On Wednesday afternoon (May 18), the singer-songwriter received her honorary fine arts doctorate and delivered a speech full of wisdom, enthusiasm and puns referring to her own song titles. Read the full transcript of Swift’s commencement address here as well as the seven lessons for the Class of ’22 here.

Most Domestic Music News: Harry Styles releases new album Harry’s House

You know Harry Styles is back when he performs on the TODAY Show‘s annual summer concert series! A day after teasing the new tracks while on stage in the middle of New York City’s Rockefeller Center, the pop superstar finally released his third studio album Harry’s House on Friday (May 20) — and the Harries will definitely be cooped up in their houses listening to the project on repeat. Listen to Harry’s House here, watch his latest interview talking about the new album here and read our staff’s picks for the set’s seven essential tracks here.