Harry Styles, Elton John, Beyoncé, Machine Gun Kelly, Jennifer Lopez & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (March 25)

Musical icons earned their due praise this week, and some are firmly establishing themselves in the royal kingdom.

Harry Styles finally announced his third solo album on Wednesday (March 23), and Sir Elton John turned 75 Friday (March 25), with the music industry celebrating the Rocket Man’s 50-year-plus history of hits. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez received the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the audience at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium made sure to get loud in her honor.

But don’t don’t be fooled by the title of Machine Gun Kelly‘s new album Mainstream Sellout, because he’s proving to be pop-punk’s prince in his new Billboard cover story.

Take a look at Billboard’s weekly roundup and the “awards” we’re giving to this week’s headlines.

Funniest Music News: Anne Hathaway beats Kelly Clarkson at her own game — and song

Anne Hathaway and Kelly Clarkson went head-to-head in the “Sing That Name That Tune” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday (March 22), and it’s safe to say the talk-show host had her chance and she blew it. When the first drum beats of her own 2004 smash “Since U Been Gone” started playing, it was Hathaway who beat her to the punch and belted out the chorus. See Clarkson’s hilarious and epic fall as a result of her epic fail here.

Savviest Music News: Billboard launches its 1st Afrobeats chart with Afro Nation

Billboard announced Tuesday (March 21) that it teamed up with Afro Nation to debut the first-ever U.S. chart for Afrobeats music. The Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, which will go live on Billboard.com on March 29, will rank the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the country. Learn more about the new chart here.

Biggest Music News: Harry Styles announces third album

Get ready, Harries! Styles announced on Wednesday (March 23) that his third studio album, Harry’s House, will arrive on May 20. The pop superstar debuted the topsy turvy album artwork for the 13-track project as well as a 40-second theatrical trailer that day. See Harry’s House specs here, as well as fan reactions here, and Joni Mitchell’s reaction to the album title here.

Happiest Music News: Elton John celebrates 75th birthday

The Rocket Man himself blasted into his 75th birthday on Friday (March 25), and it calls for an industry-wide celebration. To commemorate the special day, Billboard compiled a list of the 75 best Elton John songs and asked artists including Dua Lipa, Olly Alexander, Billy Joel, Brandi Carlile and more to reveal their favorite Elton John song. Read them here and here.

Most Surprising Music News: Beyoncé will perform at the 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé will be giving one of the four performances at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday (March 27) by this year’s best original song nominees. Queen Bey will perform “Be Alive” from King Richard — reportedly from a tennis court in Compton, where the Williams sisters famously practiced — while Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will deliver their James Bond theme “No Time to Die,” Reba McEntire will offer “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, and Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto. Read more here.

Most Bad-A** Music News: Machine Gun Kelly rocks Billboard’s latest cover

MGK is the new prince of pop-punk and star of Billboard‘s latest cover, where he talks about the genre’s revival he’s leading, and his sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout. “[Rock] needed a defibrillator. Who cares who gives it, just as long as that motherf–ker doesn’t die?” he said. Read Kelly’s cover story here, and listen to Mainstream Sellout here.

Most Iconic Music News: Jennifer Lopez Honored with Icon Award at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

J. Lo tearfully took home the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night (March 22), where her ultra-supportive beau Ben Affleck and her two children led the standing ovation following her acceptance speech. “I do it for you guys. Because the love you give me, and the appreciation and kindness, and the way you let me into your lives, even in a small way, means the most. … Thank you believing in me even when I didn’t. Thank you for teaching me who I really am. Icon! I can overcome negativity and so can you every single moment,” she said. Read the rest of Lopez’s speech here.