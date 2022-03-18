BTS, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, My Chemical Romance & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (March 18)

From left: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS attend 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Lil Nas X and BTS are preparing to take the stage of the 64th annual Grammy Awards in April, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and many more performers. But the live taping of one of BTS’ three “Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” concerts last weekend became the top-grossing live cinema event of all time by making $6.9 million in North America alone (and $32.6 million worldwide).

And while the “Montero” rapper is set to perform alongside Jack Harlow at this year’s Grammys, he came back to Twitter to reveal which two other superstars he’s collaborating with.

Speaking of collabs, why were Cardi B and My Chemical Romance exchanging pleasantries on Twitter? Is the “WAP” rapper ready to enter her emo phase?

Take a look at Billboard’s weekly roundup and the “awards” we’re giving to this week’s headlines.

Longest Music News: Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” becomes longest-charting Billboard Hot 100 song among women

Lipa has been “Levitating” on the Hot 100 for a record 70 weeks, which is the most weeks a song by a woman has ever spent on the tally. She beats out LeAnn Rimes’ 69-week run with “How Do I Live” in 1997-98. The No. 2 smash is the fifth single overall to spend at least 70 weeks on the Hot 100 in its 63-year history, with The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” leading the list at 90 weeks. Learn more here.

Wildest Music News: My Chemical Romance receives unexpected praise from Cardi B

Cardi B might be in her emo era because the rapper tweeted on Tuesday (March 15) about how “They don’t make music like this anymore,” with “this” being a snippet of My Chemical Romance’s music video for its 2004 single “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” Responded the rock band: “Grazie mille Cardi!” See her tweet here.

Biggest Music News: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish & more to perform at Grammys

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday (March 15) that Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and more are all set to perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. The awards show will broadcast live on April 3 at 8.p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. See who else is part of the first slate of performers here.

Most Record-Breaking Music News: BTS smash box-office records

Permission to keep breaking records? Granted. BTS is on a hot streak with the South Korean supergroup’s “Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” three-day concert last weekend, but the live-taping of Saturday’s (March 12) show was screened in 3,711 theaters in 75 countries and regions, with approximately 1.4 million viewers total reported at sell-outs across the world. The Hollywood Reporter noted the screening did $6.9 million in North America, becoming the top-grossing live cinema event of all time. Read more here.

Most Surprising Music News: Dolly Parton backs out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Good golly, Miss Dolly announced on Monday (March 14) that she’s bowing out of her nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. “Even though I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” she wrote on her socials. However, the RRHF issued a statement saying that Parton’s name will remain on the nomination ballot, and noted the foundation recognized her “humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.” Learn more here and here.

Most Bad-A** Music News: Lil Nas X returns to social media to announce two collabs

Did you miss him? Lil Nas X returned to social media on Wednesday (March 16) after a three-month “maternity leave,” and he’s ready to “f–k the summer up” with the hot new collaborations he has on the way with NBA Youngboy (“Late to the Party”) and Saucy Santana (“Down Souf Hoes”), the latter of which he said was a “strip club anthem.” See his first messages back online here.