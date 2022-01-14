Billie Eilish, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, Lavender Country & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (Jan. 14)

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox join their pop-punk double-date partners for life Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on the journey to marriage following their engagement this week! But an unlikely pairing also seems to be in the works: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and (not Julia Fox) Russian President Vladmir Putin will be meeting up in Moscow later this year, and the rapper will be performing there for the first time in his 25-year career.

He’s also joining Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline Coachella in April.

Take a look at Billboard’s weekly roundup and the “awards” we’re giving to this week’s headlines.

Happiest Music News: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are going to get married! The rapper got down on one knee Tuesday (Jan. 11) in front of a banyan tree the couple holds close to their heart. But the ultimate pop-punk couple sprinkled a bit of their signature horror in their whimsical affair. “I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox captioned an Instagram video of the proposal. See how it went down here, and stroll down memory lane by checking out MGK and Fox’s relationship timeline here.

Funniest Music News: Snoop Dogg is launching a hot dog brand

With wine, gin, cannabis and cookbooks to his name, Snoop Dogg is expanding his namesake franchise to hot dogs. According to a recent legal filing, the seasoned rapper applied for a federal trademark registration on the term “Snoop Doggs,” which he plans to use to sell frankfurters and other types of sausage. Read more here.

Youngest Music News: Billie Eilish to become youngest Coachella headliner

Billboard confirmed on Wednesday (Jan. 12) that Billie Eilish, Ye and Harry Styles will be headlining 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with Swedish House Mafia “returning to the desert.” Eilish, 20, will be the youngest headliner in the festival’s more than 20-year history, taking the title from Ariana Grande, who was 25 when she led the music festival in 2019. The “Happier Than Ever” pop star had an even more stellar week when she and Finneas won the 2022 Golden Globe for best original song with their James Bond theme “No Time to Die” on Sunday (Jan. 9). Read the headliner announcement here, and check out the full Coachella lineup here.

Wildest Music News: Clay Aiken announces second Congressional run

The American Idol season two runner-up announced on Monday (Jan. 10) that he’ll be auditioning again, erm, running once more for Congress in his home state of North Carolina, this time, for its 6th congressional district. Aiken revealed in a recent interview that he was motivated by the state’s “empathetically challenged” lieutenant governor Mark Robinson to shoot his shot again after he lost the run for the 2nd congressional district in North Carolina in 2014. Watch his statement here, and read his explanation for why he’s running again here.

Most Record-Breaking Music News: Encanto becomes first soundtrack to hit No. 1 on Billboard 200 in almost three years

The soundtrack for Disney’s latest musical film Encanto reaches No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (chart dated Jan. 15), after earning 72,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 6 (up 76%), according to MRC Data. It’s the first soundtrack to top the all-genre albums tally in more than two years since Disney’s Frozen II. But that’s not the only first for Encanto on the Billboard charts: Lin-Manuel Miranda tops the Hot 100 Songwriters chart for the first time, and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” becomes the first Disney song to hit No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart. Read more about the Encanto soundtrack’s success here, here and here.

Most Presidential Music News: Ye plots trip to Russia for historic performance and visit with Putin

Ye, who previously tried running for U.S. president, will be meeting Russian President Vladmir Putin in Moscow later this year, where he’ll hold Sunday Service performances as his first-ever shows in the nation, the rapper’s associate told Billboard on Tuesday (Jan. 11). Russia is going to be “a second home” for Ye, says his confidant and strategic advisor Ameer Sudan: “He will be spending a lot of time out there.” Learn more about Ye’s upcoming travels here.

Most Impressive Music News: Queer country pioneers Lavender Country set first release in 50 years

Lavender Country, the band responsible for pioneering queer country music in the ’70s, will be releasing its first album in 50 years. Its sophomore album, Blackberry Rose, will be out on Feb. 18, 2022, via Don Giovanni Records. The LP follows the group’s self-titled debut album, Lavender Country in 1973, which became the first queer country album in recorded music history. Learn more here and read our interview with lead singer and guitarist Patrick Haggerty here.