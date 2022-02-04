Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Olivia Rodrigo, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Frank Ocean & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (Feb. 4)

Love is in the air before Valentine’s Day because RiRi and Rocky are expecting a baby! While the Internet is still swooning over their characteristically stylish pregnancy photo shoot, the SoFi Stadium jumbotron seems to have been confused by who Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are.

Olivia Rodrigo is set to receive the highest honor at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards in March, as she was officially announced as our Woman of the Year on Friday (Feb. 4). And 17 acts have been nominated for another high honor — the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The list includes first-time nominees Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton.

Sweetest Music News: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child together! Photographer Miles Diggs captured the “Fashion Killa” couple cradling her jewel-adorned baby bump during their romantic stroll in Harlem over the weekend. Looks like Rocky manifested the family of his dreams when he rapped, “Her attitude Rihanna, she get it from her mama” and “But she save it so our babies will be flyer than their parents.” See their beautiful pictures here.

Funniest Music News: Big Sean and Jhené Aiko get mistaken for this couple at the NFL Playoffs

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko were spotted on the SoFi Stadium jumbotron during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (Jan. 30) as a couple of the celebrities cheering on the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams. But they were mistaken as the wrong couple when the big screen spelled out Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. See both Hollywood power couples’ reaction to the mishap here.

Biggest Music News: Olivia Rodrigo named Billboard’s Woman of the Year 2022

Olivia Rodrigo will be honored as our Woman of the Year at Billboard‘s Women in Music event on March 2, Billboard announced Friday (Feb. 4). The critically acclaimed 18-year-old singer/songwriter broke through 2021 with her record-breaking, quadruple-platinum, chart-topping debut single “Drivers License” and her first full-length album Sour scored the most U.S. audio streams for a female debut album ever, just to name a few of her accomplishments. Read more about Rodrigo’s upcoming honor here and how to get tickets for the WIM event here.

Most Record-Breaking Music News: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” becomes first Disney song to hit No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 since 1993

Even though we don’t talk about Bruno, we are talking about how “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Billboard Hot 100 this week. It’s the first song from a Disney animated film to reach No. 1 on the tally since Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s Aladdin theme “A Whole New World” in 1993. Learn more about the magical chart feat here and read our Five Burning Questions about the song here.

Most Badass Music News: Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran & more nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame named its 17 nominees for its Class of 2022 on Wednesday (Feb. 2), including: Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick. The RRHF Class of 2022 will be revealed in May, with the induction ceremony taking place at a TBA date and location this fall. Learn more about the nominees here, and read our exclusive interviews with Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor here, ATCQ’s Q-Tip here, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford here, Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox here, MC5’s Wayne Kramer here, and Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh here.

Most Trending Music News: Old songs by Frank Ocean, Gerry Rafferty & more get a boost from TikTok and television

Billboard launched a new column “Trending Up” on Wednesday (Feb. 2) that “features a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention.” This week, it examined how TikTok revived Frank Ocean’s “Lost” from his 2012 album Channel Orange with a leg-shimmying dance trend and brought it back to the charts as well as how HBO’s Euphoria featured Gerry Rafferty’s 1978 hit “Right Down the Line” on not one, but two episodes and boosted its streaming numbers. Read the first edition here.