Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, Gunna & Chlöe, Olivia Rodrigo & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (Feb. 18)

From left: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day on Monday packed this week with celebrations galore and music to enjoy with loved ones.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem showed love and gave props to South L.A. while performing their decades-spanning hits at the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show. Meanwhile, Snoop announced his plans to take his old home Death Row Records into the new-age metaverse.

And despite Kanye West and Uncut Gahhmz actress Julia Fox’s breakup, Gunna and Chlöe are stoking the flames on their own relationship rumors with their new “You & Me” music video.

Take a look at Billboard’s weekly roundup and the “awards” we’re giving to this week’s headlines.

Biggest Music News: Dr. Dre and friends honor L.A. hip-hop during Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

California surely knew how to party on Sunday (Feb. 13) when SoFi Stadium hosted the L.A. Rams, who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 2022, as well as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem delivering an homage to L.A. hip-hop’s heyday. The songs performed during the spectacular 15-minute set received a 121% streaming boost and 775% sales surge post show. Read our review of the Halftime Show here and the things you didn’t see on TV here, and learn more about the songs’ streaming boost here and sales boost here.

Savviest Music News: Snoop Dogg announces Death Row Records will be an “NFT label”

After recently acquiring his old label Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg said in a Clubhouse chat on Tuesday (Feb. 15) that he’s going to transform the legacy brand into the first major record company to operate in the metaverse. The rapper has been active in the NFT space, and even announced he would be making his new album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row), available via blockchain. Learn more about Snoop’s mission here.

Richest Music News: Drake makes more than $1 million with Super Bowl bet

The L.A. Rams weren’t the only ones who won big on Sunday. Drake brought home the big bucks — $1.4 million, to be specific — from his three wagers, two of which centered on Rams wide receiver and his fellow “Laugh Now Cry Later” video star Odell Beckham Jr. See Drizzy’s celebratory post here.

Most Record-Breaking Music News: Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG has most weeks atop Top Latin Albums chart

Bad Bunny has made history on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart with his sophomore studio album, YHLQMDLG, which has now spent 59 weeks at No. 1. He beats out Gloria Estefan’s Mi Tierra by one week, after the album spent 58 weeks at the top from 1993-4. Learn more about Benito’s latest chart feat here.

Most Nomadic Music News: Olivia Rodrigo shares her fast track to superstardom in upcoming Sour film

Olivia Rodrigo announced on Thursday (Feb. 17) that she’ll be releasing a documentary film taking fans through her journey of recording her blockbuster Grammy-nominated debut album, Sour. Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film) will stream exclusively on March 25 on Disney+, where she first found mainstream success with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Watch the teaser here.

Most Romantic Music News: Silk Sonic, Gunna & Chlöe and more celebrate Valentine’s Day with new releases

Love was in the air on Monday (Feb. 14), and artists coupled up to capture the feeling in their new releases. Silk Sonic covered the funk and R&B group Con Funk Shun’s 1982 classic “Love Train,” while Gunna and Chlöe released the music video for their “You & Me” collab, which pays homage to Jon B.’s 1997 R&B classic. Check them out here and here.