Beyoncé, SOPHIE, Doja Cat, DNCE, Billie Eilish, BTS & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (Feb. 11)

The stars have been shining brighter this week, and some feel much closer to them now. Beyoncé and Billie Eilish can add “Oscar-nominated” to their long list of accomplishments, and SOPHIE‘s memory is now written in the stars with a new asteroid dedicated to the late producer. Meanwhile, Doja Cat‘s Planet Her is still on rotation seven months after its release, and spawned another top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

And the birth date of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s new baby boy confirms he’s heaven-sent.

Sweetest Music News: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome second baby

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby on 2/22/22, which are also angel numbers. Is it divine intervention, or is it Kris Jenner? Either way, the Kar-Jenner clan has been congratulating the youngest for expanding her own family. Kylie also shared the little one’s name a few days after announcing the new addition to her family. See the sweet photo announcement here.

Longest Music News: Doja Cat notches 5th top 40 Hot 100 hit from Planet Her seven months after album’s release

It’s Doja Cat’s planet, and we’re all still living in it. Songs from her third album, Planet Her, have been occupying the Hot 100 for seven months since its June release, and “Woman” becomes the fifth hit to reach the top 40 level of the Hot 100’s atmosphere. Read our staff’s opinions on Planet Her‘s successful trajectory here.

Biggest Music News: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish & more earn their first Oscar nomination

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday (Feb. 8), and Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Finneas and more musicians received their very first nods. Those three are up in the best original song category, with Queen Bey’s “Be Alive” from King Richard and the hit-making siblings’ “No Time to Die” from the latest James Bond film. See the full list of nominations here as well as artist reactions here and BeyHive reactions here.

Most Record-Breaking Music News: BTS sets new record for most weeks at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

BTS’ “Butter” has landed in the No. 1 spot of Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs Chart for eight total weeks, the most weeks any song has spent on the tally since it debuted last October. “Butter” breaks a tie with SB19’s “Bazinga.” Read more here.

Most Bad-A** Music News: Joe Jonas announces the return of DNCE

If “Cake by the Ocean” hasn’t satisfied your cravings and you’re hoping for seconds, then you’re in luck. Frontman Joe Jonas told Rolling Stone in an interview Monday (Feb. 7) that DNCE will be making a comeback after its four-year hiatus. “I think what DNCE always did so well was bring joy to people, which is what I wanted to do with this new batch of music,” he said, adding how he envisions the pop-rock act following the E Street Band model. Their first new single, “Dancing Feet” with Kygo, will be released soon. Read more here.

Most Dazzling Music News: Late avant-pop producer SOPHIE honored with asteroid “Sophiexeon”



To commemorate the one-year anniversary of SOPHIE’s passing, superfan Christian Arroyo petitioned for NASA to name a minor planet after her, but the original plan didn’t work out. The International Astronomical Union stepped in and permanently renamed an asteroid discovered in 1980, asteroid 1980 RE1, to “Sophiexeon” in honor of the “electronic music pioneer whose futuristic style changed the landscape of pop music in the early 21st century.” She’s forever in our hearts and in the stars. Learn more here.