Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, BTS’ V, Cardi B, Ye & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (Dec. 17)

Dolly Parton is finishing 2021 strong, according to the Guinness World Records. The 75-year-old country icon set three new records regarding her hit-making history this week and joined BTS‘ V as he set two of his own social media records apart from the superstar K-pop group.

But if there were two more people this week who know a thing or two about setting major records in the music industry, it would be Bruce Springsteen and Cardi B. The Boss may have made the biggest deal in music for an individual body of work, while Cardi’s affinity for diamonds (or rather diamond-certified singles) may give her a sparkling new crown in the rap world.

Take a look at Billboard‘s weekly roundup and the “awards” we’re giving to this week’s headlines.

Funniest Music News: Keanu Reeves recalls dressing up as Dolly Parton’s Playboy cover

Keanu Reeves has seen the Neo costumes fans of The Matrix have worn for Halloween, but the actor revealed his favorite costume that he pulled off as a kid: Dolly Parton’s Playboy cover from 1978. “I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair. And I was Dolly Parton’s Playboy bunny,” he told his co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas on the latest episode of Red Table Talk Wednesday (Dec. 15). Watch the episode here.

Happiest Music News: Study reveals Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” saved hundreds of lives

A new study from the British Medical Association’s peer-reviewed medical trade journal revealed that Logic’s 2017 Billboard Hot 100 No. 3 hit “1-800-273-8255,” featuring Khalid and Alessia Cara, resulted in 10,000 more calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. His performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards can also be tied to a 5.5% reduction in suicide rates among 10-19-year-olds. Read more here.

Biggest Music News: Bruce Springsteen sells his masters and music publishing in massive $500M deal

The Boss just made one of his biggest boss moves yet after he sold his masters to Sony Music and his music publishing to Sony Music Publishing in a combined deal of approximately $500 million, Billboard discovered on Thursday (Dec. 16). This could be the biggest deal in music for an individual body of work, with Springsteen’s album catalog racking up 65.5 million sales in the U.S. according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Read more here.

Most Record-Breaking News: BTS’ V and Dolly Parton set new Guinness World Records

BTS announced that its seven members were debuting their individual Instagram accounts during their extended rest period earlier this month, and V’s has already made history. His handle, @thv, has broken two Guinness World Records for being the fastest to reach both one and 10 million followers on Instagram, Guinness announced on Monday (Dec. 13).

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton has been making herstory by breaking the Guinness World Records for most decades on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female (seven), most No. 1 hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist (26) and most hits on the U.S. hot country songs chart by a female artist (109). Learn more about V’s records here and Parton’s records here.

Most Surprising Music News: Future brings out Ye during Rolling Loud California 2021 set

Five months after Ye was reportedly supposed to perform at Rolling Loud Miami, the rapper surprised crowds at Rolling Loud California on Sunday (Dec. 13) when he appeared during headliner Future’s set. Ye freestyled over “F— Up Some Commas” and performed “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” as well as doses of Donda cuts “Hurricane” and “Praise God.” Watch his surprise performance here.

Most Dazzling Music News: Cardi B becomes first female rapper with 3 diamond-certified records

She likes diamonds, she likes stunting, she likes shining: Cardi B’s “I Like It,” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, became diamond-certified by the RIAA. This marks the New York-born artist’s third diamond record, following her major-label debut single “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5, making her the first female rapper in history to do so. Learn more about Cardi’s new dazzling record here.